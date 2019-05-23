Poo~Pourri Unveils "Poo Love" Campaign With First-Ever TV Ad

DALLAS, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Poo~Pourri, the cult-favorite Before-You-Go toilet spray with over 20,000 five-star reviews, shines a light on its biggest fans with its new integrated marketing campaign, Poo Love. Running through summer, the campaign encompasses a national cable TV spend and out-of-home marketing activations in the Dallas, Houston and NYC markets. Featuring real reviews and tweets from real pooping customers, the brand is literally taking its customer love to the streets and encouraging everyone to eliminate bathroom odor before it begins.

But don’t trust just us, trust these real, genius reviews reenacted by real, good-looking actors. I feel like I’m pooping in a beautiful meadow. What a time to be alive. – Rachel Kay Using @PooPourri is a peaceful, spa like experience… if you ignore the horrific sounds of flatulent hell emanating from my butthole. – Anna Lisa Greatest invention of the 20th century: the internet. Greatest invention of the 21st century: @PooPourri. – Berin Szoka

Previously, Poo~Pourri has focused primarily on digital media to grow its business (including the viral hit Girls Don't Poop in 2014) generating 350 million combined video views.

"We could tell you a lot about our product, but we'd rather let our fans do it," states Poo~Pourri SVP of Marketing and Creative Nicole Story. "Poo~Pourri is sitting on a goldmine of fan love from our customers, something that no other bathroom deodorizer, and very few brands, can claim. This campaign enables us to broaden our awareness, expand our reach and accomplish our ultimate goal to be in every bathroom in the world."

Some of the hysterical, and very real fan reviews featured in the campaign include:

Using @PooPourri is a peaceful, spa like experience… if you ignore the horrific sounds of flatulent hell emanating from my butthole. – Anna Lisa

I feel like I'm pooping in a beautiful meadow. What a time to be alive. – Rachel Kay

Greatest invention of the 20th century: the internet. Greatest invention of the 21st century: @PooPourri. – Berin Szoka

Poo~Pourri is offered in variety of sizes ($4.95 - $29.95) in its best-selling core scents, Original Citrus, Lavender Vanilla and Royal Flush and 15+ additional scented formulas. Available freaking everywhere including Bed Bath & Beyond, Target, Costco, Ulta and online at Amazon and PooPourri.com, Poo~Pourri is the original poop-positive brand that transforms your bathroom experience by liberating you from bathroom odor. All products are non-toxic, cruelty free and backed with a Stink-Free guarantee because we know you will love the crap out of us too!

Join the conversation! Write an epic review and tag @PooPourri on social and your review might be featured in our next campaign.

About Poo~Pourri:

Founded by serial creator Suzy Batiz in 2007, Poo~Pourri, the original Before-You-Go Toilet Spray, stops bathroom odor before it begins. With 350 million combined video views and over 60 million bottles sold, Poo~Pourri has become an internationally-known, category inventor and start-up success transforming the way we all think about pooping. Poo~Pourri is sold in 40,000 retail locations nationwide including Costco, Target, CVS, Walgreen's, Bed Bath & Beyond, Ulta, Amazon.com (with over 20,000 5-star reviews!). Poo~Pourri earned the Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval in 2013 and an Edison award in 2014. The company has been ranked on Inc.'s 5000 Fastest Growing Companies since 2015 and is certified as a Women Owned Business (WBENC). To learn more, visit www.PooPourri.com.

CONTACT:

Rachel Champlin

Rachel@PooPourri.com

SOURCE Poo~Pourri

Related Links

http://www.poopourri.com

