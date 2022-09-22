PooPrints Hires Deborah DeRouen as National Director of Marketing & Strategic Partnerships

Multifamily veteran to oversee marketing initiatives for the largest commercial DNA pet waste, pet identification management company

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PooPrints , the first and largest commercial DNA pet waste and pet identification management Company, today announced it has hired Deborah DeRouen as its national director of marketing & strategic partnerships.

Since its inception in 2009, PooPrints has amassed a global portfolio of more than 7,000 communities that utilize its biotechnology DNA services and has more than 800,000 dogs currently on its patented DNA World Pet Registry® Database. PooPrints has tapped into DeRouen's industry knowledge and expertise to lead the next chapter of growth for the company as it continues to expand its client base and hire new employees.

"Deborah has the diverse experience and proven track record that we need in order to strengthen our marketing efforts and reach the industry on an even broader scale," said J Retinger, CEO of PooPrints. "Her unmatched leadership skills combined with a tremendous ability to encourage peer success makes her a great fit for PooPrints. Deborah's product awareness and understanding of what our company goals are will not only help us reach those benchmarks, but set us up for continued success."

As part of her responsibilities, DeRouen will oversee marketing initiatives and strategic partnerships for PooPrints. In conjunction with her team, DeRouen will work closely with top company executives to cultivate innovative marketing campaigns and devise strategies to enhance brand awareness while expanding PooPrints' client base.

With nearly 25 years of multifamily experience, DeRouen currently sits on the board of directors for the Houston Apartment Association (HAA) and serves as its product service council treasurer. Additionally, she is a 2018 recipient of the HAA's 40 under 40 award. DeRouen previously held positions as director of business development for Design by Homes, as well as regional sales executive for Respage. In addition to her impressive marketing credentials within the industry, DeRouen possesses more than 13 years of property management experience.

"I am thrilled to join such an amazing group of professionals who not only offer an innovative service like DNA testing of pets and pet waste, but also share an immense passion for what they do," DeRouen said. "Being a part of an environment that fosters the collaborative spirit it takes to reach elevated heights of success is extremely motivating and I'm enthusiastic about what the future holds for PooPrints and growing with this team."

About PooPrints

PooPrints is the original and largest DNA pet waste management solution for apartments, parks, and more. The PooPrints goal is to promote responsible pet ownership, protect the environment, and expand pet access to public and private properties by holding pet owners responsible via pet waste DNA testing. With a dedicated representative network, PooPrints is able to deliver the DNA solution to all 50 states, Canada, and the United Kingdom. To learn more about the cutting-edge program, visit PooPrints.com .

SOURCE Poo Prints