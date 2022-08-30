Pop-A-Shot Releases Pop-Up Game

Watch out Cornhole–there's a new game at the tailgate!

PEORIA, Ill., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for tailgating season, Pop-A-Shot, the original arcade basketball company, presents the Pop-Up , a portable version of its classic game.

The Pop-Up is sure to become a tailgate staple. The game uses the same basketballs as any other Pop-A-Shot but weighs only 37 lbs and folds easily into its own carrying case. With a sturdy nylon ramp and powder coated steel alloy support tubes, the Pop-Up is ready for life on the move.

Pop-Up Game Pop-Up game in portable bag (included with purchase)

"The Pop-Up game will allow our users to play wherever they want," said Tony Stucker, Pop-A-Shot's owner. "It's the first truly portable arcade basketball game, perfect for tailgates, backyard parties and business promotions. It's lighter and more compact than our traditional models."

The Pop-Up joins Pop-A-Shot's catalog of Home and PRO Series games. The Pop-Up is now available online at popashot.net and Amazon .

About Pop-A-Shot

Headquartered in Peoria IL, Pop-A-Shot is the original arcade basketball game. Invented by founder Ken Cochran in 1981, Pop-A-Shot is now synonymous with top-quality arcade basketball games. For more information and purchasing options, visit popashot.net .

Contact

Ashley Randall, Marketing Supervisor, [email protected], Kelly Stucker, Chief Development Officer, [email protected] (309) 670-0497

SOURCE Pop-A-Shot