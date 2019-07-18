Pop Art announces the launch of BAM! - the Sales Enablement Platform that helps OEMs deliver consistent and effective marketing content and digital selling tools to dealers

PORTLAND, Ore., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing technology pioneer Pop Art, Inc. today officially announced the launch of BAM! - the only mobile-first SaaS sales enablement platform for B2B manufacturers.

To see how it works, visit www.mobilesalestools.com.

Designed and built over twenty years of research, development, and testing, BAM! offers manufacturers an easy way to standardize and publish digital assets for immediate use throughout their dealer sales network and on the trade show floor. The platform features a suite of WYSWYG builder modules that make it easy for OEM marketing teams to create and curate a virtual showroom featuring interactive demonstrations, product comparisons, and custom calculators.

Even with its capabilities, it is the ease of use that sets BAM! apart.

"Equipment manufacturers need sales enablement software to be easy to use in order to drive adoption with dealers," said Tom Paul, CEO of Pop Art. "We designed BAM! to be hands down the easiest mobile sales app on the market. According to our customers, it is that unparalleled ease of use that drives high user adoption and delivers maximum ROI."

With a host of tangible benefits including faster onboarding for new sales reps, increased sales productivity, and reduced marketing overhead, BAM! has already gotten the industry's attention. Recognition includes "Easiest Software to Use" and "Top Performer" in the G2 Crowd Summer Report 2019, and BAM! boasts hundreds of highly satisfied early adopters.

Among the first to roll out BAM! was Amy Donahue-Kelly, then Global Marketing Manager at General Kinematics. "BAM! ensures that we're distributing the right information at the right time," she said. "It's a platform that I have waited years to find."

About Pop Art, Inc.:

Based in Portland, Oregon, Pop Art is a marketing technology innovator that creates software tools to foster rich, varied and deep interactive experiences. Founded in 1997, Pop Art is committed to discovering and creating new ways for people to interact with brands through technology. Pop Art serves a diverse range of manufacturing clients, including Astec Industries, Daimler AG, Freightliner Trucks, Freightliner Australia, Western Star, DVCM, Leatherman Tool Group, Louisiana-Pacific, Carrier Air Conditioning, UTC Aerospace, and Nike.

