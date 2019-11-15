Pop Art, Inc. announces angel investment from former Dollar Shave Club executive

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing technology innovator Pop Art, Inc. today officially announced angel investment from former Dollar Shave Club Chief Creative Officer Javier Hall. The funding will drive the growth of BAM! - the only SaaS sales and dealer engagement platform purpose-built for OEMs.

In 2001 Hall co-founded digital communication pioneer Userplane (self-funded, acquired by AOL in 2006 for $40M). Hall went on to join Dollar Shave Club as one of its earliest employees in 2012 and guided the company's Digital Product and Design disciplines through hyper-growth as its Chief Creative Officer. In 2016, DSC was acquired by Unilever for $1B.

Of the investment, Hall said: "Tom's team has embraced a big underserved market, built an elegant, modern product that radically empowers core business processes, and is seeing convincing adoption. I believe in the team's intangibles and vision and I'm very excited to help accelerate growth and collaborate on strategy."

The funding will enable Pop Art to expand its sales and marketing team to drive customer growth, while also adding engineering to accelerate product development and automation.

"Javier offers a unique combination of skills and experience that will help us take BAM! to the next level," said Tom Paul, CEO of Pop Art. "He brings a sterling track record as an investor, entrepreneur, thought leader, and executive. He is the kind of partner who can help us execute and achieve success at scale. I couldn't be more excited to work with Javier to make our vision of next generation sales enablement a reality."

To learn more about BAM!, visit www.mobilesalestools.com.

About BAM!

Designed and built over nearly twenty years of research, development, and testing, BAM! offers manufacturers an easy way to standardize and publish digital assets for immediate use throughout their dealer sales network and on the trade show floor. The platform features a suite of WYSIWYG builder modules that make it easy for OEM marketing teams to create and curate a virtual showroom featuring interactive demonstrations, product comparisons, and custom calculators. With over 2,200 users and counting, and a 4.8 out of 5 user rating on G2, BAM! is setting the standard in sales enablement and digital asset management for manufacturers.

About Pop Art, Inc.

Based in Portland, Oregon, Pop Art is a marketing technology firm that creates software tools to foster rich, varied and deep interactive experiences. Founded in 1997, Pop Art is committed to discovering and creating new ways for people to interact with brands through technology. Pop Art has served a diverse range of manufacturing clients, including Astec Industries, General Kinematics, Eagle Crusher, ABS, Cestus, WFG, Daimler Trucks North America, Freightliner Trucks, Freightliner Australia, Western Star, DVCM, Leatherman Tool Group, Louisiana-Pacific, Carrier Air Conditioning, UTC Aerospace, and Nike.

SOURCE Pop Art

