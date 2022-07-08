Pop Art Pops Off the Page in New Series of Warhol Pop Up Art Books

Poposition Press and The Andy Warhol Foundation Team Up with Pop Up Art Books

Pre-order Live Saturday, July 9th

LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Proving the interactive potential of analog mediums, Pop Art and Pop Ups come together to create an epic moment in both art and publishing. Art pop up book publisher Poposition Press is working with The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc. on an upcoming series of officially licensed pop up books and cards showcasing the career of the iconic visual and conceptual artist Andy Warhol (1928-1987). With four books planned spanning four decades, the iconic artist's work takes on a new form, quite literally popping off the page. This series recontextualizes a piece of our collective history, changing how fans look at Warhol's work through pop up sculptures and re-interpretations of the artist's groundbreaking art.

Warhol Pop Up Banana Andy Warhol Pop Up Pop Art Book Cover

Poposition Press, with founder Rosston Meyer at its helm, is one of the few companies to self-publish pop up books, setting them apart from the start. Since their conception, they have risen to the top of the art book scene, with their expertly crafted pieces and highly sought after editions.

The first edition in the series, titled Pop Up Pop Art - The Silver Factory, will feature pop up versions of Warhol's iconic works from The Silver Factory in the 1960s, celebrating 60 years since Warhol's first solo exhibition. The pages in Pop Up Pop Art include interactive elements, optical illusions and special easter eggs for true Warhol fans, making it an immersive and engaging experience.

The standard edition of the Pop Up Pop Art Silver Factory book ($60) includes 8 spreads with 7 pop ups including Campbell's Soup Cans, Banana, Andy's Photo Booth, Marilyn Monroe, Flowers, Brillo Box Sculptures and Andy's 1964 Self Portrait. However, in the spirit of Warhol himself, standard simply isn't enough. There is also a special edition, which comes in a triple foil stamped case wrap housed in a custom slipcase screen printed with Andy's 1964 Self Portrait ($375). The special edition also includes an individually bound pop up spread of Silver Clouds.

Poposition is taking this collaboration to other paper mediums as well, with four pop up greeting cards featuring the Banana, Flowers, Brillo Box Sculptures, and Campbell's Soup Cans. Greeting cards will be available individually ($12) and in a box set of 8 cards ($50), so the Pop Art can live on the shelf and in the mailboxes, hands, and hearts of loved ones. There's also an oversized pop up banana sculpture in the collection ($75).

This first collection marks the beginning of what is sure to be a successful and widely popular collaboration, bringing beloved work to bookshelves and coffee tables around the world.

The Pop Up Pop Art - Silver Factory collection will be available to pre-order on Saturday, July 9th at PopositionPress.com

About Poposition Press

Poposition Press designs, paper engineers and self-publishes pop up books with popular visual artists. Founded and run by Rosston Meyer, Poposition works with contemporary artists to create pop up books out of existing or new work. Through Poposition, Rosston is one of just a few people in the world that self publishes pop up books.

About The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts

As the preeminent American artist of the 20th century, Andy Warhol challenged the world to see art differently. Since its founding in 1987, in accordance with Warhol's will, The Andy Warhol Foundation has established itself among the leading funders of contemporary art in the United States. The Foundation has distributed over $250,000,000 in cash grants which support the creation, presentation and documentation of contemporary visual arts, particularly work that is experimental, under-recognized or challenging in nature. The Foundation's ongoing efforts to protect and enhance its founder's creative legacy ensure that Warhol's inventive, open-minded spirit will have a profound impact on the visual arts for generations to come. Proceeds the Foundation receives from licensing projects such as this contribute to the Foundation's endowment from which these grants are distributed. For more information, please visit www.warholfoundation.org

Instagram: @warholfoundation

