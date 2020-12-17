Pop Artist 'Bel-Air' Presents His New Melodic Hit Single "Your Love"

ABOUT BEL-AIR: Bel-Air is a young upcoming Pop artist from Orlando, Florida. From a very young age, he was interested in music. It was not until high school that Bel-Air was introduced to art and culture. An essential step to his future music career. Here he met lifelong friends and built his first fan base. While growing up, Bel-Air nurtured his passion for music, art, and cars. But it was not until later, for Bel-Air to find his niche in the music industry. While perfecting his writing skills, Bel-Air got the feedback that he sounds like a worldwide artist, a music branch he never really took very seriously. It was indeed his mother, who encouraged him one day while he was singing "You Remind Me" by Usher. She asked him not to stop singing. Soon after, he realized that Pop was the genre he loved and fit in. 2014 was a challenging year. First, his mother, his most supportive person, died, and only two months later, he was diagnosed with cancer. Still working a 9-5 job and making music until the early morning hours, Bel-Air overcame his illness and is now cancer-free. Back to good health, Bel-Air is working independently with Grammy Award-Winning music producers ready to positively impact the world of music.

In March 2016, his SoundCloud reached over 1 million plays, his Instagram account has over 1M followers, and is now verified on both platforms. Bel-Air has opened up for Young Thug, Jaquees, PeeWee Longway, Ty Dolla $, Gucci Mane, Bobby Shmurder, and Rich The Kid to name a few.

Now having released songs like "Mountains" which inspires people to never give up and Bon Bon which commands you to hit the dance floor. "Your Love" will make you cherish the ends and outs of a relationship.