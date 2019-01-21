Pop Artist Nelson De La Nuez, the King of Pop Art, Highlighted at LA Art Show 2019 by Bruce Lurie Gallery

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The LA Art Show 2019, held at the LA convention center once yearly, is the most comprehensive international art show in America. The galleries will set up their real estate in their booths this year January 23rd-27th (23rd is VIP night only). Bruce Lurie Gallery is once again showing the latest artworks of internationally sold pop artist Nelson De La Nuez.

Auction of Nelson De La Nuez's Have a Cigar Painting-Yasiel Puig bidding war Let's Fly Away painting Nelson De La Nuez pop art interior design Yacht Life & High Maintenance (Pool Boy) Framed Oil Pastel Sketches by Nelson De La Nuez pop artist luxury interior design (King of Pop Art brand)

"I will always bring Nelson's art and count on it selling out at this show. He has a big following of collectors and celebrities that collect his work and come to see what's here, or what they can order of his to add to their collections," comments Bruce, the owner of the gallery located at 2736 S La Cienega in Los Angeles.

The owner no longer just sells out of his gallery, but constantly sells De La Nuez's work at all the prestigious art shows including Miami Art Basel; SCOPE/Context, Art Market Hamptons, Art Houston, Art Palm Springs and many more. "The shows are very lucrative and curated only for galleries. De La Nuez's values have steadily increased over the years and his collectors love to see the art in person and be the first to buy it," explains Lurie.

The gallery will have De La Nuez's newest framed oil pastel sketch series available at the LA Art Show, as well as several hand-painted one-of-a-kind paintings on canvas. They will all display his usual playful yet sophisticated luxury themes about cocktails on a yacht, flying first class, shoe shopping, Wall Street markets or incorporating brands such as Chanel and Hermes.

He was also recently commissioned to create a custom piece of artwork by Hermes to celebrate an elaborate new store grand opening in the Las Vegas Shops at Crystals.

His current partnership is with the prestigious Swiss watchmaker Corum;

De La Nuez has created his own collections of the iconic Corum Bubble watches.

Jérôme Biard, CEO of Corum noted, "Nelson De La Nuez is one of those artists who doesn't follow trends, who creates his own universe by gathering inspiration from his surroundings and always manages to be innovative." The Nelson De La Nuez "King of Pop Art ®" licensed designer brands are composed of many collections that have merged art, fashion, travel, home decor and design. His brands have sold out in Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Ave, Lord & Taylor, Nordstrom and more.

His work is hanging in many corporate collections, including the permanent, private collections at the prestigious Delta One VIP and Delta SkyClub lounges at LAX and JFK and Atlanta airports and at the Kim Kardashian's ShoeDazzle company headquarters lobby there is a large Material Girl (shoe) painting hanging, which was created custom to match the colors and sizing needed for the brand. Singer Kelly Clarkson is among the latest celebrities who recently found his work and purchased three pieces, however his list of entertainment industry devotees is long and forever growing.

His art values are growing also and his charity philanthropy comes from being grounded from his humble background, but he only works with specific charities that he believes in and loves, mostly animals, but also ones such as the Geffen. He donates his name as a celebrity ambassador to charities (1 or 2 charities per year exclusively) that he believes in, while donating his art to raise huge amounts of money in auctions. His story of coming from Cuba as a child with his parents, literally with nothing and having risen to the very top in his creative field, as an American pop artist who is known for his pop Americana themes, is ironic and inspirational. He remains humble about his success as he continues to be sold worldwide by galleries in Hong Kong, Aspen, Miami, Palm Beach, DC, Boston, in Las Vegas Caesars Palace and many more...

