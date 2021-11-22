Pop Artist Tom Foolery Honors The Beatles with New "Get Back" Posters

CASTAIC, Calif., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Artist Tom Foolery, together with Genius Music Books, is launching a line of posters and apparel commemorating the worldwide release of "Get Back," Peter Jackson's six-hour documentary about the last creative days of the Beatles before their breakup.

Artist Tom Foolery's "Get Back" poster commemorates Peter Jackson's Get Back documentary Artist Tom Foolery's Meet the Gear poster commemorates the Beatles' first album, Meet the Beatles.

Tom Foolery's new line of three posters and two shirt designs is in anticipation of the premier of "Get Back,'' airing on Disney+ over the Thanksgiving weekend. The Beatles were known for a particular pop culture aesthetic which has been reflected in the design of these new posters and apparel. The imagery of these exciting new items depicts the beginning and end of the band's domination of the culture of the 1960s, '70s, and beyond.

The "Get Back" documentary will unveil six hours of unseen and forgotten footage that have been archived for over 50 years. Director Jackson was given exclusive permission to restore, digitally enhance, and edit hundreds of hours of archived footage, showing the Fab Four at the height of their musical prowess at the end of their ten-year reign.

Artist Tom Foolery conceptualized and designed the "Get Back" poster in recognition of the debut of Peter Jackson's documentary. Tom Foolery mentored under the tutelage of Alan Aldridge, the Beatles' art director and author of "The Beatles Illustrated Lyrics," and, channeling Aldridge's style, depicted the instruments the Fab Four used on the London rooftop on January 30, 1969. Billy Preston, American R&B artist, was added as a fifth member of the group on that historic day, playing keyboards for their last live performance. Preston's electric piano is shown along with George Harrison's rosewood Telecaster, Paul McCartney's left-handed Hofner, John Lennon's Epiphone, and Ringo Starr's Ludwig snare.

The two designs, Meet the Gear! and "Get Back," are available as both posters and t-shirts. The 12x18 inch posters are high-quality digital prints on 190gsm/130lb acid-free silk stock, suitable for framing, making an ideal matched set for your music room decor. The t-shirts are 100% cotton and washer-safe. Meet the Gear! reflects their debut album, Meet the Beatles, marking the beginning of their career, and "Get Back" represents the last days of the Beatles before their breakup.

About Pop Artist Tom Foolery:

Tom Foolery has been a cornerstone of the pop art scene in Los Angeles and New York for over three decades. His work has featured well-known imagery from Disney, Warner Brothers, LucasArts, and now the Beatles. Based on the East Coast, he currently spends his time mentoring new and upcoming visual artists.

About Genius Music Books:

Genius Music Books, an imprint of Genius Book Publishing, specializes in developing titles and products for collectors and historians. Genius Book Publishing is located at 31858 Castaic Road, #154, Castaic California 91384. The telephone number is (+1) 818 235-6746 and the URL is https://geniusmusicbooks.com.

