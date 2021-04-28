POP! By SNOWDAY Offers Technicolor Adventure In May 15 Return To Galleria Dallas

Set inside a 10,000 square-foot space, each of POP!'s 24+ explorable, themed photo opportunities is a surprise for all ages, offering both new memories and nostalgic moments. From a lobby designed to mimic a New York City bodega to the POP'o'MATIC 1970s laundromat to a secret garden, all images taken inside the exhibit are professionally processed and sent directly to attendees' phones, ready to share with family, friends or across social media within minutes. Hard copy prints are also available inside the gift shop.

"SNOWDAY was so well received within the Dallas community during the holidays that it only made sense to bring the experience back, this time, with a colorful twist that's perfect for summer and reflective of our amazing guests," said Scot Redman, SNOWDAY DALLAS team member. "Safety is our top priority, and we want to make sure to offer a comfortable exhibit for all without compromising fun."

POP! by SNOWDAY will be located on Level One inside Galleria Dallas, adjacent to Grand Lux Café. In addition to required face masks (except during photos), all photo booths will be touchless with adequate distance between each group. High-frequency cleanings will also continue to be implemented. POP! will be open Monday-Saturday, 10am-8pm and Sundays, 11am-7pm. Tickets will start at $8 for children and $22 for adults, with those 3 and under free.

Galleria Dallas is an iconic shopping center with a unique collection of more than 200 retailers, restaurants and experiences including Nordstrom, Macy's, the world's only GAP, Banana Republic and Old Navy combo anchor, a market-exclusive American Girl, the Westin Galleria Dallas Hotel and the signature Galleria Ice Skating Center. Welcoming more than 19 million visitors annually, only Galleria Dallas delivers the consummate Dallas shopping experience. Visit www.galleriadallas.com for hours and to learn more about the shopping center. Galleria Dallas is located at 13350 Dallas Parkway, Dallas, Texas, 75240.

