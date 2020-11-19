Pop, Country Artist Lisa Gentile pays tribute to her late father, legendary Motown producer Mickey Gentile, with her new single "Just When I Thought the Rain Would End"

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Motown producer and songwriter, Mickey Gentile (Marvin Gaye, Frank Sinatra, The Supremes), always knew his daughter's vocal abilities were beyond her years, but was waiting for that hit song. After hearing Lisa sing "Just When I Thought the Rain Would End" at the piano in their Manhattan apartment in 1988, he immediately booked the prestigious Nola Recording Studios (Barbra Streisand, Ella Fitzgerald) and called on the best session players, engineers and mixers in the business.

Marked by contemporary powerhouse vocals with pop arrangements reminiscent of Burt Bacharach, echoes of the Brill Building and Motown soul, this love ballad tells the story of a resilient lover in her last fight to save a disconnected relationship.

"Rain" launched Lisa's journey as a performer and songwriter and opened many doors, including performing two original songs on the popular network television competition Star Search. Since then, she's worked with top songwriters and producers including Keith Diamond, Loris Holland, and Robbie Robertson, as well as placed songs in film and television, and released three studio albums.

Now, "Just When I Thought the Rain Would End" makes a comeback as the lead single of Lisa's highly anticipated fourth studio album Start Flying (Christmas 2020). Remixed and remastered at the famous Dreamland Recording Studios in Woodstock, NY, this updated version features famed drummer and bassist Jerry Marotta (Peter Gabriel, Hall & Oates).

"My dad believed in this song more than any song I've written. Just before he died he said to me, 'Get the 'Rain Song' out into the world. It's your best. Just do it for me.' This is my tribute to him and our bond in music, which gave me the courage to never give up." –Lisa Gentile

Mickey Gentile passed away in New York City in July 2019.

"Just When I Thought the Rain Would End" available on all streaming platforms 11/20/20

Lisa Gentile is a native of Syracuse, NY and moved to Manhattan with her family at age 10 to pursue a career in entertainment. She studied voice under renowned vocal coach Carlo Menotti, whose students included Judy Garland and Tony Bennett, and was mentored and coached by Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award winner Liza Minnelli. Lisa is a graduate of Fiorello H. LaGuardia HS of Performing Arts in NYC and Bard College.

