Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd to Co-Organize 2021 Weibo Street Dance Competition

XIAMEN, China, Oct, 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd ("Pop Culture" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CPOP), a hip-pop culture company in China, announced today that the Company will co-organize 2021 Weibo Street Dance Competition (the "Competition"), the first and one of the most influential domestic street-dance events for the youth on an internet platform in China. Named and sponsored jointly by Sina Sports ("Sina") and Weibo Dance, the Competition is designed to promote street dance culture and discover next generation street-dance stars. The Competition will be held the year from October 16th to December 5th.

The Competition will consist of four divisional competitions and one final competition. The contestants will be divided into an early adolescent group and a youth group. The champions and runners-up of the early adolescent group and the champions of the youth group from four divisional competitions will advance to the final competition. The Competition will also invite popular celebrities, top-tier guests and referees, and cross-border key cultural opinion leaders to participate and promote the Competition to their fan bases.

The Competition will also select street dance ambassadors from twenty colleges and universities through online vlog competitions, and these ambassadors will have a grand dance show in the final competition. Hip-hop bands are also invited to jointly perform in the dance show, creating a spectacular environment filled with two of the most trendy cultures.

Mr. Zhuoqin Huang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pop Culture, commented, "We believe that our decade of experience in street dance competitions and Sina's powerful platform will create a high-profile, wide-ranging, and top notch street dance competition in China. We expect the Competition will further build the Company's brand awareness and increase the visibility of our IP, which lays a solid foundation for the Company's long-term development."

About Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd

Headquartered in Xiamen, China, Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd is a hip-hop culture company. The Company aims to promote hip-hop culture and its values of love, peace, unity, respect, and having fun, and to promote cultural exchanges with respect to hip-hop between the United States and China. With the values of hip-hop culture at its core and the younger generation as its primary target audience, the Company hosts entertainment events, operates hip-hop related online programs, and provides event planning and execution services and marketing services to corporate clients. The Company has in recent years focused on developing and hosting its own hip-hop events. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://ir.popinter.cn/.

