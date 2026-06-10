POP Culture Group Reports Stellar Half-Year Results: Robust Business Growth with Revenue Surging 141% Year-Over-Year

XIAMEN, China, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- POP Culture Group Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: CPOP, "POP Culture" or the "Company"), today announced its unaudited financial results for six months ended December 31, 2025. During the reporting period, the Company achieved significant growth in its core business, with strong revenue expansion, improved gross profit, and continued optimization of its cost structure. Overall, the Company demonstrated a sound and favorable trajectory of high-speed growth, reflecting strong operational resilience and substantial growth potential.

Significant Revenue Growth Achieves Historic Breakthrough

During the reporting period, the Company recorded net revenue of $68,902,790, representing a year-over-year increase of 65% compared to $41,813,266 in the same period of 2024, marking a leapfrog expansion in business scale.

Digital Entertainment Business Emerges as Core Growth Driver with Improving Gross Margin

Revenue from the digital entertainment segment increased from $37.18 million for the six months ended December 31, 2024 to $66.57 million for the same period in 2025, representing growth of 79%. Gross profit reached $1,847,590, an increase of 8% year-over-year, underscoring continuous improvement in core business profitability.

Operating Income Shows Substantial Improvement

For the six months ended December 31, 2025, operating income amounted to $6.58 million, compared to $2.72 million in the corresponding period of 2024, representing a qualitative leap in operational efficiency.

Management Commentary

Management of POP Culture Group stated: "In the second half of 2025, the Company's core business delivered outstanding results, with both revenue and operating income achieving substantial year-over-year growth. These results validate the effectiveness of our business strategy and the Company's core competitiveness in the market. While expanding in scale, we have adhered to disciplined and refined operations, achieving simultaneous improvements in growth velocity and operational quality. The decline in revenue from live entertainment was primarily attributable to a rational adjustment in end-market demand and the waning of post-pandemic revenge spending trends. Consumer preferences are increasingly gravitating toward top-tier IP resources and high-caliber, well-received live entertainment content. Events without distinctive features or leading performers have seen a notable decline in ticket sales. In response, corporate clients have adopted a more prudent investment strategy, pivoting mainly toward project-based collaborations to access premier artist IP resources."

"Looking ahead, the Company will continue to focus on the core tracks of pop culture and digital entertainment, deepen its market presence, continuously optimize operational efficiency, and strengthen core business moats. Leveraging our industry advantages and operational capabilities, we are fully committed to driving long-term, sustainable, and healthy development, thereby creating stable long-term value for our shareholders and partners."

About POP Culture Group Co., Ltd.

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd is a Chinese pop culture company headquartered in Xiamen, China. The Company aims to promote Chinese pop culture and its values while fostering cultural exchanges between the United States and China. With the values of Chinese pop culture at its core and the younger generation as its primary target audience, the Company hosts entertainment events, operates Chinese pop culture online programs, and provides event planning and execution services and brand promotion services to corporate clients. In recent years, the Company has focused on developing and hosting its own Chinese pop culture events. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://ir.cpop.cn/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd

Investor Relations Department

Email: [email protected]

Phone: + 86-0592-5968169

SOURCE POP Culture Group Co., Ltd.