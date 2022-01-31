Pop Icon Clashes Finally Launches New Game for Android and iOS Users

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard Willis Jr. of Mozell Entertainment Group, together with Bryan Ransom of Ransom Notice Media are thrilled to announce the release of Pop Icon Clashes , a multi-platform two-player game designed for the user to clash their respective favorite celebrity pop icons, and all those repping pop culture from the worlds of music, television, and even politics against one another in a battle royale like nothing you've ever seen before…or since.

Joe Biden Pop Icon Clashes

The game stars with political icons. Think Celebrity Death Match meets the Presidential debates with you as President Joe Biden and your friends as Donald Trump (or vice versa). Play against one another in a fun, high-spirited clash that takes place in the metaverse. It's stress-releasing and fun.

Or, let the Battle of the Vice Presidents begin as Vice President Kamala Harris goes toe-to-toe with Mike Pence.

The game makes the possibilities endless!

Willis, one of the few Black men in the app development space, is the CEO and founder of Mozell Entertainment Group, a creative and business entity experienced in conceiving, developing, pitching, and producing projects for television, film, theatre, and music. A playwright by trade, Willis was a writer on the Emmy-nominated Martin Scorsese Presents THE BLUES , which is but one of many of his award-winning feature films. The Peabody Award winner and Mozell Entertainment Group have a full slate of projects for proffer in 2022.

A graduate of North Carolina State University, Ransom began his career as a Chemical Engineer in the paper industry before making the exciting transition into the entertainment industry. A dedicated entrepreneur, Ransom founded companies in two continents: Europe and North America.

While running MoonDog Studios, Ransom spearheaded the creation, development, and fabrication of interactives to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Apollo Landing project at the Kennedy Space Center.

Download Pop Icon Clashes for Android and iOS here.

