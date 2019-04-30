Pop Life Global and China's Imperial Palace Announce DC Collectible Collaboration

LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the leading creative companies, Pop Life Global together with Beijing Imperial Court Cultural Development Company are proud to announce its highly anticipated DC collectibles collaboration. While experiencing their biggest year at the box office in China with feature films like Wonder Woman and Aquaman, the cast of characters from the DC Universe are fast becoming popular with fans. These figures pay homage to the ancient Chinese warriors and soldier armors inspired by the museum collections from the Imperial Palace archives. The Imperial Palace, under the charge of the Palace Museum, is the palatial heart of China. Constructed in 1420 during the early Ming Dynasty, it is China's best-preserved palace, and the largest ancient palatial structure in the world.

The collectible products are just part of the CREATIVITY AND HISTORICAL CULTURE collection with a full range of collectibles, art toys, apparel, homewares, accessories and other inspired merchandise. These highly collectible figures include Batman, Superman, Robin, Death Stroke, Wonder Woman, Night Wing, Joker, Harley Quinn, Green Lantern, Arrow, Flash, and Aquaman.

Pop Life Global is synonymous with telling powerful stories, creating memorable characters, providing engaging consumer experiences, and developing merchandise at the forefront of pop culture.

Guenther Hake, CEO of POP LIFE GLOBAL stated, "The deeply-rooted culture of creativity in our company is the foundation of our success and lies at the core of everything we do. This spirit of creativity inspires our collaborations with the world's leading artists, leading entertainment brands like DC from Warner Media, and iconic heritage places like the Imperial Palace. With these products, we want to inspire young people in China to stay connected with the beautiful cultural assets the Imperial Palace is managing. Equally important, our mission is to bring China's rich cultural heritage to a new generation by being at the forefront of creativity and innovative designs, based on and inspired by the Imperial Palace's art and treasures.

Beijing Imperial Court Cultural Development Company LTD is an affiliate of the Palace Museum and is devoted to the development and manufacture of Chinese royal artistic works to promote the Chinese royal culture by combining with modern arts. The company strives to bring the rich and splendid Chinese culture to the world with the gifted talents from both home and abroad.

For additional information on the upcoming DC collectible collaboration, please visit www.pop-life.com.

