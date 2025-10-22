POP MART MAKES ITS DEBUT AT THE ICONIC MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE®, BRINGING "POP CITY" TO LIFE IN A CELEBRATION OF FRIENDSHIP, JOY, AND POP CULTURE

Beloved characters LABUBU, MOKOKO, and friends take center stage in a larger-than-life float during the event's 99th march, marking 15 years of creativity and global fandom

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone's favorite characters are coming to New York City this Thanksgiving on November 27, 2025. POP MART, the global entertainment IP company at the intersection of art, fashion, and pop culture, today announced its debut at the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with an all-new float. Making its Thanksgiving debut, Friendsgiving in POP CITY bursts with color, creativity, and charm – bringing together beloved POP MART figures including SKULLPANDA, Peach Riot, Dimoo, MOLLY, and Duckoo, alongside the mischievous, yet kind-hearted duo LABUBU and MOKOKO. Together, they will delight millions of Parade spectators and viewers nationwide as The MONSTERS and their friends visit North America for the first time and travel the streets of Manhattan this Thanksgiving for the Parade.

Timed with POP MART's Parade debut, the brand is making a major splash in New York City this holiday season. As part of its partnership with Macy's, POP MART is unveiling a special holiday pop-up at the iconic Macy's Herald Square this November, giving customers the chance to step into the whimsical world of POP MART and experience their favorite characters and products in real life.

POP MART has evolved from a pioneering collectible brand into a global entertainment IP powerhouse, sparking a worldwide wave of "designer toy" fandom. Its beloved characters – LABUBU, The MONSTERS, and a cast of artist-forward IPs – have become international icons, celebrated through unboxing videos, fashion, collaborations, and retail experiences worldwide. POP MART operates over 550 stores across 30+ countries, 2,300 Robo Shops (blind-box vending machines).

"Our goal at POP MART is to light up passion and bring joy, and Macy's Parade has been doing that for nearly a century," said Larry Lu, President of POP MART, The Americas. "Bringing our characters to life at such a storied event represents a significant milestone for us as we kick off our 15th anniversary. It is an honor to represent our team, artist partners, and the global POP MART community during one of the great traditions of the holiday season."

As POP MART celebrates its 15th anniversary and the 10-year anniversary of LABUBU and The MONSTERS, Friendsgiving in POP CITY embraces the holiday's theme of celebration and togetherness. On Thanksgiving morning, the brand's beloved characters will journey to Macy's Herald Square flagship, where POP MART's whimsical world will come to life during the Parade's national broadcast. For the 99th Parade, they will join larger-than-life balloons, talented marching bands, exciting performances, and more, bringing the brand's signature blend of fun, creativity, and friendship to millions of viewers. Standing 16 feet tall, LABUBU and MOKOKO appear as fuzzy inflatable sculptures – the first of their kind ever created for a Macy's Parade float – offering a spectacular display sure to capture the hearts of fans old and new.

"For more than a century, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been home to the world's most recognizable and beloved characters – icons that spark wonder and connection for fans everywhere," said Jordan Dabby, producer of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. "This year the Parade gets an extra splash of personality as the colorful characters of POP MART join the celebration. Bursting with creativity and charm and a dash of mischief, this delightful cast of friends and monsters have inspired smiles and joy for 15 years and we couldn't be more excited to officially welcome their bright, joyful world into the Macy's Parade family."

Just steps away from Macy's Herald Square flagship, POP MART is also taking over 34th Street and 7th Avenue with its first-ever North America SKULLPANDA pop-up at 1 Penn Plaza. Opened on October 20 and running through the holiday season, the 3,000-square-foot experience brings the bold SKULLPANDA "You Found Me" series to life. Located directly across from Macy's, the pop-up invites visitors to dive even deeper into the brand's imaginative storytelling universe.

To stay updated on POP MART's news, holiday week tour, and behind-the-scenes action, follow @popmart_us on Instagram or @popmart_us on TikTok. The 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will air Thursday, November 27th, in the U.S. on NBC and stream on Peacock. Check local listings for details. For more information, visit macys.com/s/parade.

About Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade:

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is a national icon that has grown into a world-famous holiday event. Since 1924, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has marked the official start of the holiday season. Growing in size and scale, the Parade features Macy's signature giant character balloons, fabulous floats, incredible marching bands, celebrities, clowns, dance and performance groups, and the one and only Santa Claus, spreading holiday cheer. For more information on the Macy's Parade, please visit www.macys.com/parade.

About POP MART

Founded in 2010, POP MART is a rising global force in pop culture entertainment. Driven by the mission "to light up passion and bring joy," POP MART focuses on intellectual property as its core, developing three major business segments: consumer products, experiences, and entertainment. For more information on POP MART, visit www.popmart.com/us and follow POP MART on Instagram @popmart_us or on TikTok at @popmart_us. POP MART currently operates 100 Robo Shops and 50+ brick-and-mortar locations in the U.S., including

in American Dream Mall (East Rutherford, NJ), Westfield Century City (Los Angeles, CA), Fashion Show Mall (Las Vegas, NV), Westfield Southcenter (Seattle WA), Stonestown Galleria (San Francisco, CA), Westfield UTC (San Diego, CA) A full list of POP MART's stores in North America can be found online at www.popmart.com/us/store-list.

