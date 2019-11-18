Pop Music Icon Barry Manilow Announces Extended Westgate Las Vegas Residency Show Dates

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino announced today that due to continued overwhelmingly high demand, ,GRAMMY®, TONY®, and EMMY® Award-winning singer-songwriter, arranger, producer and musician, Barry Manilow and his MANILOW: LAS VEGAS – The Hits Come Home! has extended his residency at the historic Westgate International Theater through the end of 2020.

Barry Manilow is fresh off his successful Broadway run and headlining at BBC Proms in the Park in London's Hyde Park. That performance drew an unprecedented audience of 40,000; no other headliner has drawn that large a crowd to this treasured outdoor event. He followed that up with twelve sold-out MANILOW: LAS VEGAS – The Hits Come Home! performances at the Westgate Las Vegas in September and October.

MANILOW: LAS VEGAS – The Hits Come Home! made its debut in May 2018 to rave reviews and sold-out audiences and earned the Best of Las Vegas awards for Best Resident Performer/Headliner in 2018 and again in 2019. This spectacular show is unlike anything Manilow has ever done in his concert tours around the world before with massive video walls, sets, and special effects - a non-stop evening of Manilow's massive catalogue of Top 40 Hits.

"It's an honor to further extend our relationship with Barry as he commits to another year of delighting audiences at Westgate Las Vegas," said Westgate Resorts Founder & CEO David Siegel. "Barry is a timeless entertainer, and tremendous talent and I couldn't be happier to continue to have him call Westgate Las Vegas his home."

Manilow returned to the International Theater at the Westgate Las Vegas in June 2018. He has been named a "Best of Las Vegas" Best Resident Performer/Headliner by the Las Vegas Review Journal in both 2018 and 2019, and the show has received rave reviews from media outlets all across the country.

Manilow has performed more than 500 Las Vegas shows since his first presentation at the International Theater was held on January 12, 1988.

2020 RESIDENCY SHOW DATES:

February 13-15, 2020

February 20-22, 2020

March 5-7, 2020

March 26-28, 2020

April 2-4, 2020

April 9-11, 2020

May 7-9, 2020

May 21-23, 2020

June 18-20, 2020

June 25-27, 2020

September 17-19

September 24-26

October 8-10, 2020

October 15-17, 2020

November 12-14, 2020

November 19-21, 2020

Tickets for MANILOW: LAS VEGAS – The Hits Come Home! range in price from $49.75 to $329.75 plus tax and applicable fees. Performances through March 28, 2020 are currently on sale, and tickets for the newly added dates will go on sale on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 10am P.D.T. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com , the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Box Office at (800) 222-5361 or online at www.barrymanilow.com or www.westgatelasvegas.com

ABOUT BARRY MANILOW

Having sold more than 85 million albums worldwide, Barry Manilow is one of the world's all-time bestselling recording artists. The GRAMMY®, TONY®, and EMMY® Award-winning musician has had an astonishing 50 Top 40 singles including 12 #1s and 27 Top 10 hits. He is ranked as the #1 Adult Contemporary Artist of all time, according to Billboard and R&R magazines.

ABOUT WESTGATE LAS VEGAS RESORT & CASINO

Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, the iconic world-class destination celebrating the property's 50th Anniversary of Legendary Vegas Fun in 2019, offers a unique blend of amenities and excitement with all your favorite table games, hottest slots on the market, incredible restaurants, endless entertainment, more than 225,000 square feet of meeting space and the world's largest Race & Sports SuperBook®, which is home to Nevada's largest wagering system and more than 4,500 square feet of state-of-the-art HD video screens, in a comfortable, smoke-free environment. Westgate Las Vegas provides a range of culinary adventures with eight Las Vegas restaurants, including the world-famous Benihana, the award-winning Edge Steakhouse, now rated the top steakhouse in Las Vegas on TripAdvisor, Fresco Italiano and the newest addition Bar Sake & Robata Grill.

The home of legendary performer Barry Manilow, the property features entertainment options in the International Theater and the Westgate Cabaret and has recently undergone nearly $275 million in renovations that has encompassed every square inch of the property, including the addition of 300 timeshare villas, a new suite of fine dining restaurants, a fully renovated pool deck, 2,100 remodeled Luxe Rooms & Signature Rooms and the luxurious Serenity Spa in Las Vegas, which was awarded the 2017 Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star Award. For more information or to book our Las Vegas hotel and casino, call toll free at (800) 732-7117 or log on to WestgateLasVegas.com.

