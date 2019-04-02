Pop Music Icon Barry Manilow Announces Westgate Las Vegas Residency Extension

The extension marks the continuation of a very successful partnership between the iconic property, celebrating its 50th Anniversary in 2019, and Barry Manilow. His upcoming performance on Thursday, April 18th will be his 500th show in the famed International Theater. "We are very happy to extend Barry Manilow who leads a long list of legendary entertainers who have performed at this iconic property," said Westgate Las Vegas President & General Manager Cami Christensen. "Barry is part of our family and the Westgate is his home."

Manilow's first presentation at the International Theater was on January 12, 1988.

Tickets for MANILOW: LAS VEGAS – The Hits Come Home! performances through October 2019 range in price from $49.75 to $329.75 plus tax and applicable fees and will go on sale on Wednesday, April 3 at 10am P.D.T. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com, the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Box Office at (800) 222-5361 or online at www.barrymanilow.com or www.westgatelasvegas.com

The new spectacular show is unlike anything Manilow has ever done in his concert tours around the world before with massive video walls, sets, and special effects - a non-stop evening of Manilow's massive catalogue of Top 40 Hits.

To celebrate his upcoming 500th performance at the Westgate, Manilow is launching a nationwide search for one high school band to win $100,000 of musical instruments and uniforms in response to budget cuts in public schools.

In 2008, Manilow formed The Manilow Music Project (MMP) and has conducted instrument drives to benefit local schools in most cities where he has performed. Manilow has personally donated a Yamaha piano to launch each local instrument drive and also sponsors generous scholarships at national and international colleges and universities. To date the Manilow Music Project has donated upwards of $10 Million in instruments and scholarships.

"I personally benefitted from music programs when I was in school, and I'm thrilled to be able to help bring the gift of music to these kids," states Manilow.

Schools will be asked to upload videos explaining who they are and why they need the instruments. Several factors will determine the winner, including online votes, community involvement, and level of need, but Mr. Manilow will ultimately choose the winning school. Submissions are open immediately and will close May 2nd, with a winner chosen shortly thereafter. Schools can submit their videos at manilowmusicproject.org.

The Manilow Music Project is part of The Manilow Fund for Health and Hope. It was formed as a grass roots organization to assist local charities and programs. Its primary focus is to provide musical instruments to high schools and middle schools and to provide music scholarships at universities throughout the US, Canada, and the UK. For more information on The Manilow Music Project, please visit http://www.manilowmusicproject.org/.

ABOUT BARRY MANILOW

Having sold more than 85 million albums worldwide, Barry Manilow is one of the world's all-time bestselling recording artists. The GRAMMY®, TONY®, and EMMY® Award-winning musician has had an astonishing 50 Top 40 singles including 12 #1s and 27 Top 10 hits. He is ranked as the #1 Adult Contemporary Artist of all time, according to Billboard and R&R magazines.

ABOUT THE MANILOW MUSIC PROJECT

In response to the needs of the local public schools and their severely depleted music programs, Barry Manilow gathered some friends and formed The Manilow Music Project as part of his nonprofit Manilow Health and Hope Fund. The mission statement of The Manilow Music Project highlights the importance of music programs in our schools and donates instruments and materials to school music programs. More information can be found at www.manilowmusicproject.org.

ABOUT WESTGATE LAS VEGAS RESORT & CASINO

Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, the iconic world-class destination celebrating the property's 50th Anniversary of Legendary Vegas Fun in 2019, offers a unique blend of amenities and excitement with all your favorite table games, hottest slots on the market, incredible restaurants, endless entertainment, more than 225,000 square feet of meeting space and the world's largest Race & Sports SuperBook®, which is home to Nevada's largest wagering system and more than 4,500 square feet of state-of-the-art HD video screens, in a comfortable, smoke-free environment. Westgate Las Vegas provides a range of culinary adventures with eight restaurants, including the world-famous Benihana, the award-winning Edge Steakhouse, now rated the #1 steakhouse in Las Vegas on TripAdvisor, Fresco Italiano and the newest addition Bar Sake & Robata Grill.

The home of legendary performer Barry Manilow, the property features entertainment options in the International Theater and the Westgate Cabaret and has recently undergone a more than $250 million renovation, that has encompassed every square inch of the property, including the addition of 300 timeshare villas, the all-new International Bar, a fully renovated pool deck, 1,200 remodeled Signature Rooms featuring the all new LUXE Rooms and the luxurious Serenity Spa in Las Vegas, which was awarded the 2017 Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star Award. For more information or to book our hotel in Las Vegas, call toll free at (800) 732-7117 or log on to WestgateLasVegas.com.

