POP ON BLING: New Temporary Oral Tattoos from the brand that has transformed 250,000+ smiles --just in time for Halloween!

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to shine this Halloween with POP ON BLING , the latest innovation from Pop On Veneers ! Just in time for the spookiest night of the year, Pop On Veneers, the brand that has already transformed 250,000 smiles with their revolutionary Pop On Veneers , is introducing a dazzling new way to add some sparkle to your grin. Pop On Bling temporary oral tattoos are here to elevate your smile game in seconds, adding a touch of playful magic to natural teeth, veneers, aligners, retainers, and more! Choose from over a dozen designs !

Pop On Bling temporary oral tattoos are here to elevate your smile game in seconds! Post this Transform your smile with Pop On Bling! This innovative product lets you customize your smile in seconds, and add your unique touch to your natural teeth, veneers, aligners, retainers and more. Pop On Bling is designed for effortless application and removal, allowing you to switch up your look as often as you like. Experiment with different designs, create unique combinations, and let your creativity shine.

"At Pop On Veneers, we've already helped 250,000 people love their smiles, and Pop On Bling is another exciting step in that journey. This innovative product lets you customize your smile in seconds, and add your unique touch to your natural teeth, veneers, aligners, retainers and more!"

And the best part? For a limited time, you can snag the Halloween bundle 4-pack at over 50% off ! That's four times the sparkle, four times the fun, and four times the opportunities to create a truly unforgettable Halloween look. Plus, Pop On Veneers is offering a fantastic deal for those who spread the sparkle: share your unique link with your friends, and if they purchase Bling using your link, you'll receive FREE Bling ! It's the perfect opportunity to share the joy of a dazzling smile with your loved ones.

Pop On Bling isn't just about Halloween; it's about embracing the joy of self-expression and celebrating the power of a confident smile. Pop On Veneers is committed to making smiles more fun and expressive, and Pop On Bling is the perfect embodiment of that mission. It's a playful, temporary way to add personality and sparkle to any smile, empowering individuals to embrace their best, brightest selves. Whether through their precision-crafted veneers or the creative flair of Pop On Bling, Pop On Veneers is dedicated to helping you shine.

Applying Pop On Bling is easy – no tricks, just treats! Just follow these simple steps:

Tear off your chosen design and remove the plastic film.

Ensure your teeth, veneers, or aligners are clean and completely dry.

Position the design face down where desired, using the handy shadow shape on the back as a guide.

Press the design firmly with a wet cotton swab for approximately 10 seconds.

Gently peel off the backing and allow the bling to dry for another 10 seconds.

Voilà! You're ready to haunt the night with a wickedly dazzling smile. Pop On Bling is designed for effortless application and removal, allowing you to switch up your look as often as you like. Experiment with different designs , create unique combinations, and let your creativity shine.

This Halloween season, embrace the spirit of transformation with Pop On Bling . Imagine the possibilities: a ghostly grin adorned with shimmering cobwebs, a vampire's smile accented by sparkling fangs, or a witch's cackle highlighted by glittering stars. Pop On Bling allows you to express your unique style and personality, making your smile the centerpiece of any Halloween costume. It's the perfect accessory for adding a touch of spooky glamour to your Halloween festivities, whether you're trick-or-treating, attending a costume party, or simply enjoying the eerie atmosphere of the season.

Ready to transform your smile and light up the night? Visit www.PopOnBling.com to explore the dazzling world of Pop On Bling and discover the perfect sparkle for your Halloween celebrations. Don't miss out on the limited-time Halloween bundle offer 50% off and the chance to earn free bling by sharing the sparkle with your friends. Get ready to shine with Pop On Bling!

About Pop On Veneers:

Headquartered in New York City, Pop On Veneers provides an affordable, painless alternative for those looking to enhance their smiles with custom-made, snap-on veneers. With no dental visits required, the brand has transformed over 250,000 smiles from the comfort of home. Pop On Veneers is dedicated to helping people feel more confident by offering a convenient and budget-friendly way to achieve their dream smile.

As part of their mission to make smiles more fun and expressive, Pop On Veneers introduced Pop On Bling, a playful and temporary way to add sparkle and personality to any smile. Whether through their precision-crafted veneers or the creative touch of Pop On Bling, Pop On Veneers empowers individuals to embrace their best, brightest smiles.

