POP ON VENEERS LAUNCHES ON AMAZON, INCREASING ACCESS TO AFFORDABLE COSMETIC SMILE SOLUTIONS

Consumers Can Now Smile with Confidence with Custom Made Removable Veneers available on Amazon

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pop On Veneers , the affordable cosmetic smile solution, is excited to announce their launch on Amazon , allowing consumers to purchase custom-made, removable veneers for Missing/Chipped Teeth, Gaps, Stains and more for $579 to make their dream smile a reality.

Pop On Veneers are now available on Amazon! An affordable cosmetic smile solution to make your dream smile a reality! Cover missing teeth, Gaps, Chipped teeth, Stains and more with 100% custom made Pop On Veneers. Smiling with confidence is just one click away!

Pop On Veneers are 100% custom-made from impression molds sent directly to your home. The veneers are created from high-end biocompatible, non-toxic, stain-resistant, BPA-free material and are made to fit precisely over existing teeth. They're not only extremely durable but also flexible, allowing the veneers to be worn comfortably and securely. Many customers have shared that they enjoy eating , singing, and living their active lifestyle with Pop On Veneers.

Getting your dream smile is now easier than ever:

Step 1 – Simple, At Home Impression Kit: Receive the at-home kit to create teeth molds at home with easy instructions, video guidance, and award winning customer support. Step 2 – Free 2 Day UPS Shipping: UPS Shipping label included to send molds back to POP ON NYC, hassle-free. Step 3 – 100% Custom Made: In just 2 weeks or less, the Pop On Veneers team of experts design your 100% custom made smile in the color of your choice that fits you perfectly. Step 4 – HOORAY! Your smile delivered to your door and now Smile with Confidence!

"I am thrilled to announce that Pop On Veneers, the groundbreaking smile solution, is now available on Amazon ," says Dr. T , co-founder of Pop On. "This partnership allows us to continue our mission to provide access to an affordable smile for all. We will continue to inspire confidence and spread joy with Pop On Veneers, now just a click away. We're excited to make Pop On Veneers conveniently available to even more consumers through Amazon's e-commerce platform."

For more information, visit https://www.amazon.com/Pop-Veneers-Confidence-Removable-Missing/dp/B0CVSCTVK1 .

About Pop on Veneers

Pop on Veneers is dedicated to making your dream smile a reality. Pop On Veneers transforms smiles with removable veneers that fit over existing teeth to cover missing teeth , gaps , chips , staining or other dental concerns . Pop On Veneers are a painless & affordable cosmetic solution that are 100% custom made. Each customer's smile is designed to fit precisely to their teeth. Pop On Veneers are designed using an exclusive process that blends cutting edge digital design technology with master technicians hand craftsmanship. Pop On Veneers is honored to have delivered 200,000+ smiles that have empowered customers to smile with confidence!

