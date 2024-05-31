POP ON VENEERS OFFERS $100 OFF TO CELEBRATE NATIONAL SMILE DAY

The life changing smile solution has already delivered over 250,000 smiles and the raving reviews are pouring in !

NEW YORK, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pop On Veneers is celebrating National Smile Day by empowering customers to smile with confidence! Several customers were featured today on Daytime TV . They describe how the groundbreaking affordable smile solution is a game changer!

To celebrate National Smile Day Pop On Veneers, is offering $100 off your new smile! Post this The life changing smile solution Pop On Veneers is celebrating National Smile Day with $100 off Top & Bottom Veneers! Whether you have chips, gaps or missing teeth, Pop On Veneers is the quickest, easiest, and painless solution to enhance your smile from home. Since the veneers are 100% custom made, they fit comfortably and look natural! Many customers enjoy eating with their veneers and wearing them all day. Customers call it “a game changer” and they’re thrilled to smile with confidence! Customers are raving about their life changing smile from Pop On Veneers! "I feel like I got my youth back! I’m smiling! This saved my life! 10/10 I recommend it to everyone! For me, it was priceless!" -Ashley; "They say money can’t buy happiness… but you can definitely finance it! Definitely one of the best investments I've ever made." -Scott; "I’ll never forget popping them in, and looking at myself for the first time. It was SO magical! My self confidence went through the roof" - Dave

In addition to this exciting promotion, you will receive 3 free gifts with your veneers!

Pop On Veneers are 100% custom-made that fit over existing teeth to cover missing teeth , gaps , chips , staining or other dental concerns . To get started all you need to do is answer 1 question to find out if you're a candidate. Your impression kit will arrive with everything you need to make your teeth molds at home. Then, you just ship your impressions to Pop On in NYC with the prepaid shipping label. The team will work their magic and design your smile with Pop On Veneer's exclusive design process using cutting edge technology and meticulous hand craftsmanship. In just 1-2 weeks, your beautiful new smile is delivered to your door! They're not only extremely durable but also flexible, allowing the veneers to be worn comfortably and securely.

"Whether you're smiling at a stranger on the street, or sharing a laugh with a friend, a confident smile can brighten up your world!" says Dr. T , co-founder of Pop On. "We're thrilled to provide confident, convenient and affordable smiles every day, and especially on National Smile Day!"

Visit PopOnVeneers.com to check out inspiring smile stories and catch $100 off , plus 3 free gifts when you order today! Make every day National Smile Day with Pop On Veneers and smile with confidence.

About Pop on Veneers

Pop on Veneers are a painless & affordable cosmetic solution that transforms smiles with 100% custom made removable veneers. Each customer's smile is designed to fit precisely to their teeth. Pop On Veneers are now available on Amazon making it even easier to access this groundbreaking smile solution. Pop On Veneers is deeply committed to making your dream smile a reality!

Check out more stories shared by customers on Pop On Veneers Instagram Facebook Tiktok Pinterest Youtube

