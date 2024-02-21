POP ON VENEERS PARTNERS WITH GOVX, BRINGING SMILES TO MEMBERS ACROSS THE U.S. AT A DISCOUNTED COST

Pop On Veneers offers a 20% discount to GOVX Members to help give them their most confident smile

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pop On Veneers , an affordable smile alternative dedicated to making your dream smile a reality, is partnering with GOVX , the largest e-commerce website for verified active and veteran U.S. military, to bring discounted smile solutions to all.

Pop On Veneers is offering GOVX members an exclusive 20% discount for access to custom-made, removable veneers enhancing smiles by covering missing teeth, gaps, chips, staining and more. Each set of veneers, valued at $679, is crafted to fit perfectly, now available at a reduced price. The process is seamless with three easy steps:

Customers can receive an at-home impression kit to create molds of their teeth or visit Pop On Veneers in New York City to have a digital scan made. The molds are shipped back to Pop On Veneers' flagship location. A team of experts make the models of the customer's teeth from the molds and create custom veneers designed to fit perfectly over the customer's teeth. Hooray! The veneers are shipped back to the customer for everyday use.

A valued customer and military veteran, Keith S. shared, "I am a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. Thanks to Pop On Veneers, I feel more confident when I smile. I'm so grateful for Pop On Veneers for helping me."

Discounted smile solutions are available to verified GOVX members including current and former U.S. military, military spouses and dependents, law enforcement, firefighters, EMS responders, Federal, state, and local government employees and teachers.

For more information, visit https://poponveneers.com/and www.govx.com .

About Pop on Veneers

Pop on Veneers is dedicated to making your dream smile a reality. Pop On Veneers transforms smiles with removable veneers that pop on existing teeth to cover missing teeth, gaps, chips, staining or other dental concerns. Pop On Veneers are a painless & affordable cosmetic solution that are 100% custom made. Each customer's smile is designed to fit precisely to their teeth. Pop On Veneers are designed using an exclusive process that blends cutting edge digital design technology with master technicians hand craftsmanship. Pop On Veneers is honored to have delivered 200,000+ smiles that have inspired customers to smile with confidence!

