Pop, Pop Hooray! Popsicle and BBC Studios team up to bring a playful new ice pop to freezers nationwide

New Popsicle Bluey Ice Pop brings your favorite blue heeler to life in a fun, delicious, frozen treat

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Popsicle, the original ice pop brand loved by families for generations, and BBC Studios are kicking off 2026 with a new collaboration that celebrates Bluey in a playful twist on a classic treat. Launching this month, the new Popsicle Bluey ice pop is sure to delight audiences who are a fan of the creativity, humor and family play from the hit series in a refreshing frozen treat.

The new Popsicle Bluey ice pop features a cheerful Bluey face design and a burst of mixed berry flavor.

The new ice pop features a cheerful Bluey face design that delights fans the moment they unwrap it. The Popsicle Bluey ice pop is a burst of mixed berry flavor with strawberry and blueberry notes in every bite. Made with less sugar and colors from natural sources and no artificial dyes or synthetic colors, the Popsicle Bluey ice pop reinforces Popsicle's commitment to simple, parent-approved ingredients.

"Bluey is a phenomenon that resonates deeply with kids and parents alike, and that made it the perfect partner for Popsicle. This collaboration is special because it creates more moments of joy for families by bringing a delicious Popsicle treat into an experience kids can enjoy," said Lisa Vortsman, U.S. Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer at The Magnum Ice Cream Company. "Bluey celebrates imagination, kindness, and family connection and those values align perfectly with what Popsicle has stood for across generations."

"Bluey celebrates family and everyday play and we're happy to team up with Popsicle to bring this fun new treat to families for those joyful moments together," said Jill Cook, Senior Director of Licensing, BBC Studios.

Popsicle Bluey ice pops will be available in six-count packs at major retailers nationwide beginning January 2026 for an MSRP of $6.29.

About Popsicle

As a brand invented by an 11-year-old, Popsicle has always created opportunities for kids to play more often and use their imagination, from the vibrant colors and flavors of Popsicle products to the upcycled, back-of-pack craft activities with Popsicle sticks. In the spirit of continued fun, Popsicle created SpongeBob ice pops. These frozen treats are fruit punch and cotton candy flavored. For more information on Popsicle, visit www.popsicle.com, or follow @Popsicle on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For product locator, please visit https://www.popsicle.com/us/en/where-to-buy.html.

About The Magnum Ice Cream Company

The Magnum Ice Cream Company is the world's largest ice cream company. With an unrivalled portfolio of brands including global power brands Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Wall's and Cornetto, and with a global fleet of nearly 3 million freezers, our products are available in 80 countries. The company generated €7.9 billion in revenue in 2024.

For more information, visit The Magnum Ice Cream Company website.

About Bluey

The series follows Bluey, a loveable, inexhaustible, Blue Heeler dog, who lives with her Mum, Dad and her little sister, Bingo. Bluey uses her limitless energy to play games that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways, bringing her family and the whole neighborhood into her world of fun.

Bluey is created and written by Joe Brumm and produced by multi-Emmy® Award-winning Ludo Studio for ABC KIDS (Australia) and co-commissioned by ABC Children's and BBC Studios Kids & Family. Financed in association with Screen Australia, Bluey is proudly 100% created, written, animated, and post produced in Brisbane Queensland, Australia, with funding from the Queensland Government through Screen Queensland and the Australian Government. BBC Studios Kids & Family hold the global distribution and merchandise rights.

In Australia, the show is broadcast on ABC. The series airs and streams to U.S. and global audiences (outside of Australia, New Zealand and China) across Disney Channel, Disney Jr. and Disney+ through a global broadcasting deal between BBC Studios Kids & Family and Disney Branded Television.

About Ludo Studio

Ludo Studio is a BAFTA, multi-Emmy®, Logie and Peabody award-winning Australian studio and one of TIME's Most Influential Companies of 2024, that creates and produces original scripted drama, animation and digital stories that are authored by incredible local talent, distributed globally and loved by audiences everywhere. ludostudio.com.au

About BBC Studios Brands & Licensing

The BBC Studios Brands & Licensing division is the driving force in extending BBC Studios IP through innovative brand extensions, fostering deep fan engagement worldwide. Partnering our iconic brands - including Doctor Who and Bluey - with the world's biggest brands, promoters, and publishers, ignites the imagination of fans and creates memorable brand-fame moments. Our diverse portfolio spans consumer products, live entertainment, gaming, and publishing, while BBC Studios Digital drives over 1 billion views per month, offering advertising and branded content opportunities. Supported by award-winning teams, we focus on finding visionary opportunities to enhance global brand impact and digital growth.

