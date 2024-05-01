Pop-R&B Artist & International Award-Winning Classical Pianist Janet Noh Releases Critically Acclaimed 'Oh Child' Record and Film Production. 100% of Proceeds Are Being Donated to the Korean American Family Service Center, Supporting Survivors of Domestic Abuse.

NEW YORK, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 30th, 2024, in celebration of Mental Health Awareness Month and AAPI Heritage Month, international award-winning classical pianist and pop-R&B singer Janet Noh released her newest record 'Oh Child' as well as its accompanying cinematic music film production directed by Tiffany Pham. As seen on Rolling Stone, Variety, Deadline, Us Weekly, and The Hollywood Reporter, the song has received critical acclaim.

'Oh Child' is now available on all streaming platforms. Audiences worldwide can access it here on Noh's Official Website, as well as Spotify , Apple , and more.

"'Oh Child' wrote itself. It poured out of me at a time when I was parsing through my own childhood trauma and trying to let my inner child know that she was safe. That she could accept love from others and from herself," says Noh. "In working to bring this song to life, I've gotten to collaborate with so many beautiful souls. And in collaborating with them, I've found the exact healing that I was looking for when I first sat at that piano. I've started to open up my heart and accept my scars."

Noh collaborated with award-winning producer Akini Blake and instrumentalists Tiger Darrow, Seoyeon Im, and David "Sub Q" Kawamura on the production of the song. Noh also worked closely with her vocal mentor William Riley, who has been the vocal performance advisor to Céline Dion, Whitney Houston, Luciano Pavarotti, and Liza Minnelli.

For the music film production, Noh brought onboard her childhood friend and award-winning filmmaker Tiffany Pham of production company Representation as the Director. Additional film production team members include: Actress Hannah Yoon, Cinematographer Kym Pham, Editors Lucas Arruda and Peter Nelson, and Co-Producers Jeesu Park, Saemoon Yoon, and Yuma Sung. Special thanks is provided to William Taing, Esther Noh, and Benjamin Shaffer, as well as Korean American Family Service Center (KAFSC) which supports survivors of domestic abuse.

"As childhood friends, it was a transformative experience to visually capture the heartbeat of Janet's story, rooted in our deep personal friendship. We put a lot of symbolism and thought behind the color scheme, wardrobe, and even the equipment chosen to film this production. For instance, we show Janet rehearsing 'Oh Child' at home as an adult, struggling between her inner peace in white and emotional turmoil in black. We then see her reach her self-acceptance and self-love, as we watch her star performance at a charity Gala event. The storyline of Janet as a child parallels this journey," shares Pham.

"Because of the healing that 'Oh Child' has gifted me, I'm yearning to share that same healing with others," shares Noh. "So in an effort to support this mission, I'll be donating 100% of the proceeds from the first year's release of 'Oh Child' to KAFSC."

At the 2024 KASFC Annual Gala, Noh provided a special guest performance and speech announcing her donation.

About Janet Noh

Janet Noh is an international award-winning classical pianist and pop-R&B singer, songwriter, producer, musical theater composer, and philanthropist.

As a featured solo artist, she regularly performs sold-out performances across Lincoln Center and Broadway theaters, as well as cities around US, Europe, and Asia. Her music is regularly studied by Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center Theater, and colleges such as Columbia University.

Janet's approach combines eclectic musical influences, which incorporates the timelessness of classical music, the drama inherent in musical theater storytelling, and the modern soundscape of pop songwriting & production – all while staying true to her core belief, "Music is the universal language of the heart."

