POP RECOVERY SYSTEMS SETS NEW STANDARDS IN PATIENT CARE FOR THE PLASTIC SURGERY INDUSTRY

Innovative Surgical Recovery Company Joins Forces with Symplast - Leader in EHR

DOVER, Del., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- POP Recovery Systems, a patent-pending surgical recovery system, recently announced its partnership with Symplast – a leading practice management (PM) and electronic health records (EHR) company for the medical aesthetics industry – further solidifying POP (Patients Over Profit) as an industry disruptor in the aesthetics category, and making their high-quality patient care systems accessible to a greater number of plastic surgery practices.

"We are incredibly motivated about this partnership with Symplast because it allows us to combine our expertise in patient care with their advanced EHR platform," says Founder and CEO of POP Recovery Systems, Laura Alexis. "Together, we are transforming how practices support patients throughout their surgical journey – from preparation to recovery. This collaboration expands our reach and delivers even greater value to practices and patients."

POP Recovery Systems is setting a new standard of patient care in the preparation and recovery of those undergoing elective surgery. The partnership signifies a significant step towards offering seamless, technology-driven support for patients and providers, expanding access to a highly personalized preparation and recovery plan designed to address their unique needs, such as mental health support, fitness and nutrition coaches, and tailored recovery protocols – something researched, and drastically needed, but not created until now.

"With POP Recovery Systems, we're excited to offer our clients the resources they need to enhance their patients' recovery journey," says Michael Hervis, Symplast's Executive Vice President of Revenue. "This collaboration ensures that patient care is comprehensive, supporting our mission to elevate the overall experience for both patients and providers."

Symplast sets itself apart by making patient-centric recovery solutions directly accessible through its software. Together, POP is making its high-quality patient care systems accessible to a greater number of plastic surgery practices, while Symplast's clients can now effortlessly offer specialized resources to their patients.

About POP Recovery Systems:

POP Recovery Systems is a transformative approach to pre-and post-surgical care for bariatric and plastic surgery patients – combining mental health, nutrition, fitness, and concierge wellness services to accelerate recovery and overall well-being before and after elective surgery. By offering individualized and holistic treatment plans, POP helps clients achieve optimal health outcomes that align with their surgical procedures. Research shows that 90-95% of patients who opt for holistic recovery systems adhere to their medical protocols, and participants in psychological support programs experience a 30-50% reduction in anxiety. Co-founder and CEO Laura Alexis developed the patient-pending concept after she found herself struggling mentally and emotionally after plastic surgery. Upon discovering that this is common and realizing the lack of resources, Laura used her acute sense of identifying gaps in the industry to create a solution and improve the quality of care with POP.

