Pop Rock Trio Hello Sister Releases New Music March 10

"Tragic" is the Group's Upbeat Anthem to Teen Angst

ORLANDO, Fla., March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The three-sibling group, Hello Sister, will release their latest track entitled "Tragic" on March 10, a follow-up to their hit tune, "Just a Little Better." The track will be available on all streaming and digital platforms and will also be supported by live performances.

Teen Pop Rock Band Hello Sister releases their latest track entitled "Tragic" on March 10 - available on all major digital platforms. (photo credit: Margot Bion) Multi-Talented Pop Rock Band Hello Sister. L to R: Gabriella, Scarlett and Grace Mason. (photo credit: Margot Bion)

Seventeen-year-old Grace, 16-year-old Gabriella and 14-year-old Scarlett, weigh in on teen agony as they play all their own instruments on the tune which is a collaborative effort written by the sisters. Grace sings lead vocals, and bass, Gabriella plays guitar and sings backing vocals and Scarlett sings vocals and plays drums on the raw pop punk-rock track.

"Tragic" is a song that takes you back to the moment you were drowning in someone else's drama. We think this raucous feel-good pop tune will have you dancing and yelling every word in the chorus, "life is so tragic when you don't have a clue; maybe the problem is you."

The cool guitar riff and punchy live drums will grab the listener and give them the confidence to do anything. This you only live once, drama-free zone track will be the anthem for teenagers caught up in the agony of not-so-good friends. Inspired by musicians like Paramore, Taylor Swift, Beabadooee and Avril Lavigne, Hello Sister will promote the single with live shows and their active social media presence. These three sisters from Orlando, Florida have provided teens with one less therapy session.

About Hello Sister:

Driven by multi-talented teen siblings Grace, (lead vocals, keyboards, and bass), Gabriella (background vocals and guitar) and Scarlett (background vocals and drums), Hello Sister is a Pop Rock band that combines authentic homegrown musicianship with dynamic, high-energy performances and a unique, infectious sound. Growing up just north of Orlando, FL, Hello Sister has been honing their musical skills from a young age and has released a large catalog of original material including their first EP, Three by Three, in 2021. That same year, they made their national television debut on Season 16 of America's Got Talent, performing their original song "Middle Schooler" and receiving four "yes" votes and a standing ovation from Simon Cowell. Inspired by artists like Avril Lavigne, Taylor Swift, Paramore and Jonas Brothers, Hello Sister's animated and effusive tracks speak to fans of all ages and are helping propel this teen band to big things. Last year they performed at high-profile engagements across the country including EPCOT at Walt Disney World, the Special Olympics at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, the grand opening of Nellie's Southern Kitchen at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, The Toyota Center Outdoor Concert Series in Ontario, California, as well as Super Girl Surf Pro Festival in Oceanside, California. At the end of 2022 they launched "Just A Little Better," which marked their debut release with Jonas Group Entertainment.

