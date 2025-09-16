Pop Secret Names Melissa Joan Hart Its First-Ever "Chief of Butter" and Launches Hotline for Fans to Spill Their Juiciest Secrets

The '90s icon invites fans to call 1-844-SPILL-PS to spill it all, get popcorn advice, and unlock exclusive offers as part of Pop Secret's "Spill Everything" campaign

BOONTON, N.J., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pop Secret® , the nostalgic popcorn brand in the Our Home portfolio, today announced that Melissa Joan Hart , actress and pop-culture icon of the '90s and early 2000s known for her roles in Clarissa Explains It All and Sabrina the Teenage Witch, has joined the brand as its first-ever "Chief of Butter." In this buttery new role, Hart will host the Pop Secret hotline as part of the brand's "Spill Everything" campaign, inviting fans to spill their juiciest secrets. The campaign puts Pop Secret at the forefront of all of life's salty, steamy, popcorn-worthy moments that are meant to be devoured.

"I got the job as Pop Secret's Chief of Butter because if anyone knows how to serve up hot, buttery drama, it's a girl who's tackled teenage witchcraft and high school – twice!" said Melissa Joan Hart of her new role. "I have a juicy secret to share and I want to hear what fans have to spill too. Nothing goes better with secrets than buttery popcorn."

Through October 31, fans can call 1-844-SPILL-PS to:

Hear our Chief of Butter's secret (hint: it's giving double butter) Spill secrets of their own Listen to buttery secrets others have already confessed Gain access to exclusive offers and popping secrets

Fans can follow along on Instagram @itspopsecret to see the juiciest, exclusive secrets and vote for their favorites using the interactive Butter Meter™ to crown the most popcorn-worthy stories. The more butter, the bigger the flavor – and the juicier the drama.

"The 'Spill Everything' campaign is about reigniting the love for butter and snacking on all of life's little secrets - the everyday, over-the-top, and laugh-out-loud moments in life that call for a delicious bowl of popcorn," said Megan Osowski, Vice President of Marketing at Our Home. "Who better to name our Chief of Butter than Melissa Joan Hart, who's bursting with secrets of her own?"

2025 has been a milestone year for Pop Secret, which was acquired by Our Home in 2024. Under Our Home, the brand has celebrated the launch of its Ready-to-Eat line in approximately 2,300 stores nationwide including Kroger, Sam's Club and Five Below, and comes in three flavors: Homestyle Sea Salt, Movie Theater Butter, and Double Cheddar. It also introduced refreshed packaging featuring an on-pack Butter Meter™ across its core microwave butter varieties allowing consumers to choose their perfect level of indulgence, starting at Homestyle all the way up to Double Butter. The "Spill Everything" campaign builds on this momentum, giving fans new ways to engage with the brand and celebrate life's most popcorn-worthy moments.

To learn more about Pop Secret, visit www.popsecret.com/pages/spill-everything . To vote for your favorite popcorn-worthy confessions or share your own, follow Pop Secret on Instagram at @itspopsecret .

About Our Home

Our Home is a leading, independent better-for-you snack platform that provides delicious, wholesome snacks at a great value. Our Home strives to create nourishing snacks that offer a warm and welcoming sense of familiarity to communities, catering to every occasion and satisfying various cravings. This commitment is demonstrated through the company's ownership of production and manufacturing facilities spanning all snack sub-categories, and a portfolio of brands that currently includes Pop Secret , Popchips , Good Health , Food Should Taste Good , Sonoma Creamery , ParmCrisps , RW Garcia , Real Food From The Ground Up , and YOU NEED THIS . For more information on Our Home, visit www.our-home.com .

About Pop Secret

Pop Secret is a leading popcorn brand in the Our Home portfolio known for delivering big, buttery flavor and high-quality kernels to snack lovers everywhere. Since 1986, Pop Secret has offered a variety of convenient options from classic microwave popcorn to ready-to-eat varieties perfect for movie nights or anytime snacking. Committed to fun, flavor, and shared moments, Pop Secret continues to bring people together, one popped kernel at a time. For more information on Pop Secret, visit www.popsecret.com .

