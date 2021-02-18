Pop Singer-Songwriter Zoe Behrakis to Release Rollicking Third Single "Strangers" on February 19

BOSTON, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerging pop singer-songwriter Zoe Behrakis readies for 2021 with new music on her third single, "Strangers," available everywhere digitally ( ffm.to/zoebehrakis-strangers ) on Friday, February 19. The new song also features an accompanying lyric video - premiering Sunday, February 21 on her YouTube Channel - something the Boston native finds particularly meaningful when introducing a new song.

"Strangers" by ZoeBehrakis | ffm.to/zoebehrakis-strangers Zoe Behrakis | Photo by: Paige Gilbert

"I think a lot of people out there have had a friend or romantic partner at some point in their life which just didn't feel right, or who didn't bring out the best in you," says Behrakis. "So this is a song about just saying goodbye to those kinds of people and situations. Like the song goes, 'we're better off as strangers'…"

Zoe is currently studying Psychology at Boston College where she is a member of premiere student a cappella group, The Bostonians . She was invited to join the prestigious group as a freshman, and plans to remain through graduation. Additionally, Zoe's taped singing of the National Anthem is currently being played at Boston College's home Men's & Women's Basketball games, and Men's Hockey games.

Her emergence as a pop recording artist is fueled by her 2019 acceptance into the Emerging Artist Development program by nationally recognized PCG Artist Development, headquartered in Nashville, and led by accomplished music executive Bernard Porter.

"Zoe Behrakis is a multi-talented, positive light in a world that so greatly needs someone like her right now," said Bernard Porter of PCG Artist Development. "She's a tremendous new talent who pop music lovers will be able to relate to!"

Single Name: Strangers

Release date: February 19, 2021

Label / Distribution: PCG Artist Development / Distro Kid

Songwriters: Zoe Behrakis, Johnny Black, Mike Piazza

ISRC: QZFZ42185306

Audio Produced by: Johnny Black, Mike Piazza

Buy/Stream/Listen at ffm.to/zoebehrakis-strangers

Official Lyric Video: youtu.be/IFm8Zm1rgV8

About Zoe Behrakis:

Zoe Behrakis first realized she wanted to become a pop singer and songwriter amid giving living room concerts for her parents throughout her adolescence while growing up in the Bostonian area. Drawing inspiration from a diverse group of pop music icons from Whitney Houston to Frank Ocean, Zoe has set her sights on what's next for her music career. In 2019, she began writing and working with some of the most sought-after music coaches, songwriters and producers in Nashville's diverse music scene after being discovered by PCG Artist Development. She's now working with a pair of GRAMMY-nominated studio aces; Johnny Black and Mike Piazza who are producing her new music. Zoe's debut single "Grace" is about overcoming life's challenges and coming out better, stronger and more confident. She followed with "Echo," which released in September 2020, and she's now readying her third song, "Strangers" available everywhere digitally on February 19. The new music builds upon Zoe's thirst for crafting meaningful pop melodies which find common ground with her growing fanbase.

Media Contact:

Jason W. Ashcraft

615-991-1125

[email protected]

SOURCE Zoe Behrakis