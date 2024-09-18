Pop Singer/Songwriter AJ Mitchell Crowned Grand Prize Winner In 2024 Unsigned Only Music Competition

Judges Include: Rufus Wainwright, Aimee Mann, LeAnn Rimes, Janiva Magness, Sanctus Real, Rodney Atkins, Jill Scott, Robert Smith (The Cure), and more...

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Unsigned Only Music Competition is excited to announce its 2024 winners. Established in 2012, Unsigned Only is a prestigious, international music competition known for discovering and supporting independent, unsigned artists. Previous entrants have included Ingrid Andress, Jordan Adetunji, Gabby Barrett, Coco Jones, Tenille Arts, GAYLE, Faouzia, Jordan St. Cyr, Brett Young, and many more.

Unsigned Only 2024 Grand Prize Winner - AJ Mitchell

Winners share in over $150,000 in cash and prizes split among 38 winners. The overall Grand Prize winner takes home a cash prize of $20,000 USD as well as additional music equipment and services.

This year's overall Grand Prize winner is awarded to Belleville, IL, USA native and rising pop singer/songwriter AJ Mitchell for the song "Flowers On The Moon." Mitchell's songs, which often explore themes of love, heartbreak, and self-discovery, resonate with his listeners, particularly young audiences who relate to his authenticity and vulnerability. His music has racked up more than one billion streams across social media platforms. As he continues to evolve as an artist, he is establishing himself as one of the bright new voices in contemporary pop music, and his newest album is set to be released soon.

"We are incredibly proud to recognize AJ Mitchell and all of this year's winners," said Candace Avery and Jim Morgan, Co-Founders of Unsigned Only. "Each artist brings something special to the table, whether it's through their musicality, performance, or songwriting."

In addition to the Grand Prize winner, many other artists are deserving winners in each category. For a list of winners, go to: https://www.unsignedonly.com/winners.

The panel of judges includes:

Recording Artists: Aimee Mann; LeAnn Rimes, Robert Smith (The Cure); Rufus Wainwright, Jill Scott, Arty, Rodney Atkins; Sanctus Real; I Am They; Chris Culos (O.A.R.); Nicholas Petricca (Walk The Moon); The Devil Makes Three; Janiva Magness; Ruthie Foster; Dame Evelyn Glennie; Russ Landau; Chaerin Kim; Vertical Worship; Masa Takumi; Miles Kane; Tinariwen

Industry Professionals: Anthony DeCurtis (Contributing Editor, Rolling Stone); Michael J. West (Reviews Editor, DownBeat); Jason Lipshutz (Music Editor, Billboard Magazine); Bob Clearmountain (Producer/Engineer/Mixer); Lyndsey Parker (Managing Editor, Yahoo Music); Christopher Scapelliti (Editor-In-Chief, Guitar Player); Kevin McNeese (President, NewReleaseToday); Ole Obermann (Music, TikTok); Damon Stewart (CEO, IGA Talent Mgmt & Consulting); Jeff Zuchowski (VP, Artist Marketing/Industry Relations, Pandora); James Whitting (Partner, Paradigm Talent Agency); Carys Anderson (Staff Writer, The Austin Chronicle); John Dibiase (President, Jesus Freak Hideout); Angel Romero (Founder/Sr. Editor, World Music Central); Cy White (Editor of Music & Culture, The Austin Chronicle); Hilary Saunders (Managing Editor, No Depession); Art Tipaldi (Editor, Blues Music Magazine); Paul Riario (Tech Editor, Guitar World Magazine); James Kempner (Owner, JMK Connections); Jennifer Taunton (Music Supervisor, Level Two Music); Mark Garfield (Co-Director, Pop-Up Music UK Ltd.); Ole Obermann (Music, TikTok); Paul De Barros (Pop Music Editor/Jazz Writer, Seattle Times); Brinson Strickland (President, Collective Music Nashville); Cyrus Kyle Langhorne (Founder, AttackTheCulture.com); Debra Delshad (Sr. Director, Synchronization and Licensing, Angry Mob Music); Alison Bonaguro (Freelance country music journalist): Dylan Berry (Owner, SmashHaus); Brandon Chitwood (Founder/Writer, The EDM Scholar); Nikita Konkin (Artist Manager); and Daryl Berg (VP of Music Strategies/Licensing, Hallmark, Crown Media)

Unsigned Only is sponsored by: Adam Audio, Eventric, Disc Makers, Fairytale Brownies, Indie Bible, Iron Horse Amps, MakeMusic, Merch Cat, MICCO; Modern Musician, Play MPE, Schecter Guitar Research, SE Electronics, Songbox, Stringjoy, The Church Studio, The Music Business Registry

