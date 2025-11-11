Pop, Sip & Give Back: Archer Roose Wines Partners with World Central Kitchen to Share the Joy of Mealtime This Holiday Season

For every 4-pack sold, the leading canned wine brand will donate a meal to support communities in need

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Archer Roose Wines is popping open possibilities for mealtime – and the joy of sharing it. The pioneering canned wine brand is partnering with World Central Kitchen to bring nourishment and comfort to communities facing hardship around the world. For every 4-pack of Archer Roose Wines purchased now through Dec. 31, 2025, the brand will donate a meal to support World Central Kitchen's mission of feeding communities impacted by disasters and crises. Regardless of sales, Archer Roose Wines will contribute a minimum of 1,000 meals to ensure meaningful support for those in need.

Archer Roose Wines Partners with World Central Kitchen to Share the Joy of Mealtime This Holiday Season

"At Archer Roose Wines, we've always believed that wine is more than a beverage – it's part of the joy of coming together around the table," said Marian Leitner-Waldman, CEO and Founder of Archer Roose Wines. "This holiday season, as we gather with family and friends to celebrate connection, we're proud to help World Central Kitchen bring that same sense of warmth and nourishment to those who need it most."

Since 2010, World Central Kitchen has been on the frontlines of disaster relief, serving hundreds of millions of fresh, nourishing meals to communities around the world. Through this partnership, Archer Roose Wine invites wine lovers everywhere to join in spreading comfort, one can – and one meal – at a time.

Whether toasting with friends or gifting a loved one, Archer Roose Wines' selection of Bubbly, Bubbly Rosé, Malbec, Rosé, Pinot Grigio, Pinot Noir and Sauvignon Blanc varietals are perfect for joyful moments and meaningful impact.

You can support the initiative by purchasing any 4-pack of Archer Roose Wines at www.ArcherRoose.com, FreshDirect , or any local retailer – find yours using our store locator . Learn more about the partnership between Archer Roose Wines and World Central Kitchen at donate.wck.org/archerroosewines .

To learn more about World Central Kitchen and other ways to give back, visit www.wck.org .

About Archer Roose Wines

Archer Roose Wines, one of the fastest growing wine brands in the U.S., produces luxury wine in a can. Sourced from esteemed winemakers from around the world, Archer Roose Wines are crafted with low-intervention winemaking practices, meaning no added sugar, additives or animal by-products, for vegan and gluten free wines made with sustainably grown grapes in a perfectly portioned serve for any occasion. Its Bubbly, Bubbly Rosé, Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Grigio, Rosé, Pinot Noir and Malbec wines can be found in restaurants, retail and entertainment venues across the country and continue to earn widespread acclaim for their quality and taste. Archer Roose Wines was the most awarded brand in the California-hosted International Canned Wine Competition and was named in Impact's esteemed 2024 "Hot Prospect" Wine List. Among the company's owners are Elizabeth Banks, who serves as the brand's Chief Creative Officer, and Constellation Brands, Inc., one of the world's leading alcohol portfolios, whose venture arm is a minority investor. To learn more, please visit www.archerroose.com and check out Archer Roose Wines' Instagram .

SOURCE Archer Roose Wines