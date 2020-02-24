Pop Sonic and America's ToothFairy Launch GetGive Campaign

MIAMI, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The tooth fairy is very much real... and lives in you! Through the GetGive campaign , a charitable giving program created by Pop Sonic in partnership with America's ToothFairy , people throughout the country can become the "tooth fairy" to tens of thousands of children in need.

For every Pop Sonic product purchased on shoppopsonic.com , the company will donate a bamboo toothbrush to a child in need. Incredibly, for many of these children, it will be the first toothbrush that they have ever received.

Pop Sonic's GetGive campaign will donate one free toothbrush to an underserved child in need with each product purchase.

Millions of children throughout the U.S. do not have access to proper oral health care and dental services. They live each day in pain, unable to function properly in school, have interrupted sleep, and cannot eat properly which may cause malnutrition. Poor oral health can result in tooth decay, loss of teeth and, worse, dangerous infections that can be deadly. By providing access to basic dental supplies, such as a toothbrush and educational materials, tooth decay and its consequences can be reduced substantially.

"As the father of three, I can't even imagine being in a position where I am unable to provide my children with the most basic of needs, such as a toothbrush," said Jeff Miller, President and CEO of Pop Sonic. "At Pop Sonic, we believe that everyone should be able to have access to high-quality oral care products. By partnering with America's ToothFairy, we are able to help fulfill this mission while making an impact as a socially conscious business."

Pop Sonic's dedication to this cause will extend year-round in an effort to impact as many underserved children as possible.

To help customers save while giving back, Pop Sonic is also offering a 35 percent discount site wide with the promo code TOOTHFAIRY.



Pop Sonic creates high quality sonic skin care and oral care products that help people put their best face forward. Pop Sonic's sonic toothbrushes and sonic water flossers aim to keep teeth and gums healthy featuring state-of-the-art technology coupled with fashionable designs and colors.

As a manufacturer of high quality oral care products, the focus on oral health is what made Pop Sonic a natural partner for America's ToothFairy, a national nonprofit organization that provides resources that aim to increase access to oral health care by supporting nonprofit clinics and community partners that deliver education, prevention, and treatment services for underserved children. America's ToothFairy has provided more than $21 million in donated dental products and equipment, educational materials, financial grants and programming to nonprofit dental clinics and community partners, which has enabled over 7 million children to receive oral health care from clinics that rely on the organization's support.

"Tooth decay is the most common chronic untreated disease among children in the U.S. but it is largely preventable," said Jill Malmgren, Executive Director of America's ToothFairy. "This charitable program with Pop Sonic not only helps our network of clinics treat more children, it demonstrates our shared commitment to prevent the needless suffering from tooth decay in the first place. We are incredibly grateful for Pop Sonic's continued support to improve the oral health of our nation's youth."

Throughout the year, Pop Sonic will ship toothbrushes directly to nonprofit dental clinics that provide free dental products and services to children in need and that are resource partners of America's ToothFairy.

The Get Give campaign is the first of several initiatives being developed by Pop Sonic in support of America's ToothFairy in 2020.

SOURCE Pop Sonic