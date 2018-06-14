Pop Star Lu Han Announces Summer Release of his Latest EP "Re: Play"

The first single, "Football Gang (Remix) [Feat. Fabian Mazur]," is set to release from June 14 on iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music, and KKBOX. Remixed by renowned Danish DJ/Producer, platinum artist, and winner of six Danish DJ awards in four consecutive years, the track features Fabian Mazur's addictive mix of electric, hip hop, and R&B sounds. Infused with a bold and free style mirroring the spirit of sport, this infectious collaboration is a tribute to the iron will of players who play their hearts out on the field.

As one of the most popular artists in China, Lu Han's second tour will be held in this year, this remix EP is more than likely to be included in his playlist.

About Lu Han

One of China's most popular artists, Lu Han is most famous for his fresh approach to music. His first solo album "Reloaded" was released to accolades from both fans and music critics alike, while his second album "XXVII," was the first to reach digital sales of over 10 million downloads. Tickets for his "Reloaded" concert tour sold out within 32 seconds, breaking ticket sales records in China.

