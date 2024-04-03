POP-TARTS® ADDS A SWEET TWIST TO SNACK TIME WITH POP-TARTS® CRUNCHY POPPERS AS ITS FIRST-EVER CRUNCHY SNACK

Bringing more Crazy Good crunch to snack time, this latest Pop-Tarts® innovation will be available on shelves starting in April.

CHICAGO, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a crunchy snack-obsessed world, Pop-Tarts® is proving that salty foods aren't the only ones making noise in the grocery aisle. Known for its iconic toaster pastries, Pop-Tarts is turning convention on its head and empowering snackers to embrace the crunch with the all-new lineup of Pop-Tarts® Crunchy Poppers. As the first crunchy offering from the brand, Crunchy Poppers are a pop-in-your-mouth twist on Pop-Tarts with a crunchy exterior, a tasty filling and a layer of frosting and sprinkles with every bite.

New Pop-Tarts® Crunchy Poppers will be available at retailers nationwide this April.

Pop-Tarts Crunchy Poppers are available in two Crazy Good varieties: Frosted Strawberry Crunch and Frosted Brownie Crunch. No matter what your day holds, this new lineup is the ultimate no-prep, no-mess snack packed in individual pouches that will satisfy your sweet and crunchy cravings. Pre-lunch desk nibble? Check. Late-afternoon pick-me-up? Check, check.

"For over 60 years, Pop-Tarts fans have included our iconic toaster pastries into their morning routines, and we wanted to give our fans even more occasions to enjoy the brand… just with a little more crunch," said Heidi Ray, Senior Director of Marketing, Pop-Tarts. "In a sea of salty snack offerings, Pop-Tarts Crunchy Poppers are the ultimate munching experience to satisfy our fans' sweet and crunchy cravings, anytime and anywhere."

Joining the current Pop-Tarts roster of iconic pastries and pastry bites, this latest lineup continues to demonstrate the brand's ability to push boundaries in the snacking aisle, offering fans a light and indulgent crunchy option.

Pop-Tarts Crunchy Poppers will begin hitting shelves at retailers nationwide this April for an SRP of $3.99 per 5-count box and $6.59 per 10-count box. For more information and to stay in-the-know on all things Pop-Tarts, follow Pop-Tarts on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

About Kellanova

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people. Our net sales for 2023 were $13 billion.

At Kellanova, our purpose is to create better days and ensure everyone has a seat at the table through our trusted food brands. We are committed to promoting sustainable and equitable food access by tackling the crossroads of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion. Our goal is to create Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). For more detailed information about our commitments, our approach to achieving these goals, and methodology, please visit our website at https://www.kellanova.com.

SOURCE Kellanova