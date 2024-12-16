Pop-Tarts Bowl, GE Appliances Unveil First-Of-Its-Kind Trophy with Built-In, Working Toaster

The concept builds on enthusiastic fan and media feedback from last year's Pop-Tarts Bowl, which saw the brand make headlines around the world for its creative and unconventional in-game activations, including the first-ever edible mascot. This new addition for 2024 transforms the trophy from a beloved victory keepsake into an interactive celebration of flavor, nostalgia and football prowess.

"Our fans have made it clear: The Pop-Tarts Bowl isn't just another game, it's an experience," Pop-Tarts Bowl CEO Steve Hogan said. "We listened, and with the help of GE Appliances, we're delivering a trophy that doesn't just sit on a trophy stand. We're excited to share this fusion of fun and functionality with college football fans everywhere."

"Pop-Tarts made a promise to turn convention on its head for the Pop-Tarts Bowl, and we stand by our word," noted Heidi Ray, Senior Director of Marketing at Pop-Tarts. "By working with the brilliant minds at GE Appliances to make the trophy into an actual, working toaster, we are dialing up the Crazy Good in this time-honored football ritual."

At the start of the process, it was only natural to enlist the help of GE Appliances, a company whose products have been a staple in many American homes for decades. From there, the co-creation and micro-factory team at FirstBuild in Louisville, Kentucky, rolled up their sleeves to solve this engineering conundrum.

"We have a belief at GE Appliances that there is always a better way. When Pop-Tarts asked us to put a working toaster inside a football trophy, we were determined to figure it out," said Todd Getz, executive director of the GE Appliances brand. "We have long been a part of meals in American homes with our appliances, but this was an unusual ask. Our engineers mocked up several designs followed by 3-D printed models to produce this hand-polished marvel, complete with a cord to plug it in—making toasted pastries possible, even on the football field."

The trophy was officially unveiled and used for the first time on Sunday, Dec. 15, in Orlando during a ceremony featuring representatives from Pop-Tarts and GE Appliances.

The event saw guests of honor christen the trophy and eat the first pastries toasted from it together, providing an exciting first look at the trophy's cutting-edge design and engineering while kicking off what promises to be an unforgettable Pop-Tarts Bowl experience for both teams and their fans.

The 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl, set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 28, will air live on ABC, bringing the excitement of this highly anticipated matchup and festivities to viewers nationwide. Following the conclusion of the game the trophy will return to the winning team's campus.

To learn more about the Pop-Tarts Bowl, or to purchase tickets, visit PopTartsBowl.com.

About Florida Citrus Sports

Florida Citrus Sports is a not-for-profit event management organization dedicated to positively impacting the Orlando region while enhancing the quality of life in Central Florida through world-class events, including the Cheez-it Citrus Bowl, the Pop Tarts Bowl, the Florida Blue Florida Classic, the FC Series and the Camping World Kickoff. For more information, visit FloridaCitrusSports.com.

About Kellanova

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people. Our net sales for 2023 were $13 billion.

At Kellanova, our purpose is to create better days and ensure everyone has a seat at the table through our trusted food brands. We are committed to promoting sustainable and equitable food access by tackling the crossroads of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion. Our goal is to create Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). For more detailed information about our commitments, our approach to achieving these goals, and methodology, please visit our website at https://www.kellanova.com.

About GE Appliances

At GE Appliances, a Haier company, we come together to make "good things, for life." We're creators, thinkers and makers who believe that anything is possible and that there's always a better way. Today, our appliances are in 50 percent of all U.S. homes, and our business is committed to serving every family in the country. For more information on our brand, visit www.geappliances.com.

Media Contact

Sam Gardner

Florida Citrus Sports

[email protected]

407-513-1617

SOURCE Florida Citrus Sports