Pop-Tarts® Joins Big Game Advertising Roster For The First Time In Brand History

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone's game day snack spread is about to get a whole lot sweeter, as Pop-Tarts® announces its Big Game advertising debut February 2, 2020.

Traditionally a time for wings, pizza and dips, Pop-Tarts will look to intercept football fans appetites on one of the biggest snacking days of the year. The Big Game provides an audience of elite snackers a taste of what the brand has in store whether they enjoy their Pop-Tarts toasted, frozen or right out of the foil.

"There's no bigger stage for brands than the Big Game," said Philipp Schaffer, senior director of marketing, Pop-Tarts. "And since this will be our first-time advertising during this must-watch event, we wanted to be the first to announce that the Pop-Tarts brand will be there."

Since Big Game conversations will be 'heating up' prior to halftime, it's only natural the brand known for delicious, flaky toaster pastries will air its Big Game commercial right before the first half's two-minute warning.

Pop-Tarts creative agency, MRY, will create the :30 commercial. For more information on the commercial and new products, follow Pop-Tarts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2018 were approximately $13.5 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

