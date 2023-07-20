POP-TARTS® LAUNCHES NEW CREATIVE DIRECTION AND INTRODUCES AGENTS OF CRAZY GOOD CHARACTERS

News provided by

Kellogg Company

20 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

New Pop-Tarts characters are set to appear in upcoming commercials, social content, and brand events, all aimed at enhancing snacking experiences for passionate audiences.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For almost 60 years, Pop-Tarts® has been known for Crazy Good toaster pastries, establishing the brand as a fan-favorite breakfast staple. Now, with a new creative direction, the brand is extending into the world of snacking with the launch of "Agents of Crazy Good" characters.

Continue Reading
Pop-Tarts® introduces Agents of Crazy Good characters in new creative direction. (Photo Credit: Kellogg Company)
Pop-Tarts® introduces Agents of Crazy Good characters in new creative direction. (Photo Credit: Kellogg Company)
Pop-Tarts® characters include Frosted Strawberry, Brown Sugar Cinnamon, Hot Fudge Sundae, and a squad of five Bites (Photo Credit: Kellogg Company)
Pop-Tarts® characters include Frosted Strawberry, Brown Sugar Cinnamon, Hot Fudge Sundae, and a squad of five Bites (Photo Credit: Kellogg Company)

The new characters are representations of the beloved toaster pastries brought to life, including Frosted Strawberry, Brown Sugar Cinnamon, Hot Fudge Sundae, and a squad of Bites. The ingenious crew come fully frosted and ready to challenge expectations for where the brand can show up next – all while rallying for a chance to be your next snack.

Through a 360-campaign including digital and social content, strategic partnerships, and experiential activations, the characters will intercept moments where snacking occasions meet passionate audiences – from TV show enthusiasts at Adult Swim Fest to football fans at the Pop-Tarts Bowl – putting the tasty toaster pastries at the forefront of these experiences for maximum snacking enjoyment.

The campaign taps into the nostalgia fans feel for Pop-Tarts by reintroducing characters from the 'Crazy Good' ads that ran in the 2000s but reimagines them to fit today's modern media landscape. In the original spots, the characters ran away from those who craved them, whereas the new spots in 2023 will flip that narrative, with the characters putting themselves in situations to entice humans to crave them for their next snack. This move comes as Pop-Tarts has seen a 17% increase since 2019 in annual eating per capita among adults during the snacking occasion.1

"We recognize there is a growing excitement for our flavor offerings across breakfast and snacking occasions," said Heidi Ray, Senior Director of Marketing, Pop-Tarts. "This new creative direction reinforces Pop-Tarts as an anytime food while simultaneously delighting fans with characters that remind them of their childhood love of Pop-Tarts."

The brand will debut the characters across digital and social channels and at Adult Swim Fest in San Diego starting on July 20, teeing up a larger partnership with the network in the coming months. Ad spots, created by FKA agency, will feature the characters and grace TV screens starting in September.

To keep up with what's coming next from Pop-Tarts, follow along on social @poptartsus.

About Kellogg Company
At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2022 were over $15.3 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's Better Days® PromiseESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

1 Circana, SupplyTrack®, 5-year trended data ending March 2023.

SOURCE Kellogg Company

Also from this source

Kellogg's Better Days® Promise has created Better Days for over 1.8 billion people since 2015

Kellogg Company Announces Dates of Upcoming Investor Events

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.