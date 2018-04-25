Pop-Tarts® Releases Two New Flavor Combinations In 2-in-1 Toaster Pastries

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This May, Pop-Tarts® Toaster Pastries is releasing two all-new, ingenious toaster pastries that up the ante when it comes to taste, with two flavors side-by-side in one tart: Frosted Strawberry & Drizzled Cheesecake and Drizzled Sugar Cookie & Frosted Brownie Batter.

The new flavor combinations are popping on the scene in the sweetest of ways, as these new, limited-edition Pop-Tarts Splitz flavor mash-ups also mark the first time ever that Drizzled Cheesecake and Frosted Brownie Batter have joined the Pop-Tarts line-up.

"At Pop-Tarts, we love to give fans the varieties and flavors they love most, so we're excited to introduce all-new tarts with two crazy good flavors side by side," said Angela Gusse, director of marketing for Pop-Tarts.

A fan-favorite format, the flavors in new Pop-Tarts Splitz are designed to taste amazing on their own, but even better when eaten together. Whether they nibble up one side and down the other, straight down the middle, or even stack the flavors by folding the tart in half, fans can enjoy Pop-Tarts Splitz in whatever way is crazy good to them.

The latest flavor combinations were identified and perfected after testing a range of concepts with thousands of teens and young adults. With so much deliciousness living side-by-side in one toaster pastry, the newest flavor combinations are sure to be fan must-haves.

Pop-Tarts Splitz will only be available for a limited time. To find out more about Pop-Tarts' newest flavor mash-ups, follow along via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

