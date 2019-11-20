Pop-Tarts® Stays Sweet - And Gets A Little Salty - With New Snacking "Fix"

"Pop-Tarts is always ingeniously creating new ways to enjoy familiar, loved foods," said Joe Beauprez, marketing director, Pop-Tarts. "With the debut of Pop-Tarts Pretzel, we've fixed a snacking staple, and added two more delicious options to our line-up of flavors."

A craveable flavor combination perfect for any time of day, Pop-Tarts Pretzel puts sweet and salty together in a way that's nothing short of crazy good - and everything fans of the delicious toaster pastries never knew they always wanted.

Pop-Tarts Pretzel lands in stores nationwide in January 2020 at a suggested retail price of $3.49. For more information on Pop-Tarts® Pretzel follow Pop-Tarts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2018 were approximately $13.5 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

