POP-TARTS® TO HOST FIRST-EVER EDIBLE MASCOT SACRIFICE FOR THE FANS IN PITTSBURGH

The Pop-Tarts Protein Slammin' Strawberry mascot's "going pro" journey ends after being drafted by fans, devoured and sent to Mouth Heaven.

Key Points:

Pop-Tarts® brings its Edible Mascot ritual to Pittsburgh for the first-ever Edible Mascot sacrifice for the fans.

In a thrilling conclusion to their "going pro" journey, the Pop-Tarts Protein Slammin' Strawberry mascot realizes being drafted by fans is the ultimate goal for an Edible Mascot and sets their sights on fulfilling their true destiny: being devoured by fans in Pittsburgh.

Football fans can celebrate the iconic Pop-Tarts Edible Mascot tradition in person on Friday, April 24 at Nova Place (100 S. Commons, Pittsburgh, PA 15212) at 3:00 p.m. ET.

CHICAGO, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After becoming an internet sensation at the Pop-Tarts® Bowl, the brand is bringing its Edible Mascot ritual to the streets of Pittsburgh. In the first-ever Edible Mascot sacrifice for the fans, football lovers in Pittsburgh can participate in — and taste — the can't-miss conclusion to the Pop-Tarts Protein Slammin' Strawberry mascot's epic "go pro" journey as they get drafted to Mouth Heaven on one of the biggest weekends in football.

Pop-Tarts® first-ever Edible Mascot sacrifice for the fans will take place at 3:00 p.m. ET on Friday, April 24 at Nova Place (100 S. Commons, Pittsburgh, PA 15212).

Following their escape at the 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl, the Pop-Tarts Protein Slammin' Strawberry mascot has been on a relentless journey to "go pro," training with professional athletes, appearing at the hottest Big Game parties and proving their endurance at the 2026 ASICS Los Angeles Marathon.

As the final stop in their journey approaches, the Pop-Tarts Protein Slammin' Strawberry mascot realizes what "going pro" truly means for a Pop-Tarts Edible Mascot: being drafted by the fans. Already selected as the People's No. 1 Pick following Team Sprinkles' victory at the 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl, they are now ready to fulfill their delicious destiny: being devoured by football fans in Pittsburgh..

EVENT DETAILS:

The first-ever Edible Mascot sacrifice for the fans will take place at Nova Place (100 S. Commons, Pittsburgh, PA 15212) on Pittsburgh's North Side at 3:00 p.m. ET. The event will open at 1:00 p.m. ET, where fans will have the opportunity to celebrate the Pop-Tarts Edible Mascot tradition with photo opportunities with the Pop-Tarts Protein Slammin' Strawberry mascot and the giant Pop-Tarts Bowl toaster. Plus, they'll have the chance to experience — and taste — the toaster pastry ritual in person as Pop-Tarts' Protein Slammin' Strawberry mascot ascends into Mouth Heaven on a first-come, first-served basis.

"Over the past three seasons, the Edible Mascot sacrifice has become a cultural phenomenon our fans look forward to every year. Now, we're giving them the chance to take a bite of the action as the Pop-Tarts Protein Slammin' Strawberry mascot's journey — from Pop-Tarts Bowl to "going pro" — comes to an end in Pittsburgh on April 24," said Leslie Serro, vice president of marketing for Pop-Tarts, a part of Mars Snacking. "For the first time, we're taking this iconic tradition from the football field to the people and inviting fans to be at the center of the Crazy Good chaos."

The brand invites fans that aren't able to participate in the Pop-Tarts Edible Mascot sacrifice live in Pittsburgh on April 24, to follow @PopTartsUS on their favorite social media platforms. There, they can see the epic conclusion to the Pop-Tarts Protein Slammin' Strawberry mascot's "going pro" journey unfold. And, of course, fans across the country can continue enjoying Pop-Tarts Protein toaster pastries at home! Pop-Tarts Protein toaster pastries are available at retailers nationwide. With 10g of protein per serving, Pop-Tarts Protein is available in three flavors: Protein Slammin' Strawberry, Protein Boostin' Brown Sugar Cinnamon and Protein Bumpin' Blueberry.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $65bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, Pringles®, Cheez-It®, and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our more than 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet. For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

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SOURCE Mars, Incorporated