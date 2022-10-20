Take your Pop-Tarts game to the next level of flavor with the Internet's favorite spice

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's no secret, Pop-Tarts® has been innovating since turning toast and jam into an iconic, irresistible toaster pastry. And this year, we're taking the spiciest ingredient on TikTok and challenging fans to put it on Pop-Tarts.

Enter Tajín®, the leading fruit seasoning in the U.S. and Mexico that fans obsessively sprinkle on their favorite fruits, vegetables, snacks or sweet treats. Tajín fans are no stranger to experimenting with exciting flavor combinations and—of course—sharing their go-to recipes on socials. Like...over a billion times*.

POP-TARTS x TAJÍN: A COLLAB THAT MAKES "CRAZY GOOD" EVEN "MORE BUENO"

Introducing Pop-Tarts x Tajín, a 'Crazy Bueno' limited-edition, flavor-intensifying package that features Tajín's iconic Clásico Seasoning and new Fruity Chamoy Hot Sauce coupled with a variety of fan-favorite fruity Pop-Tarts including Frosted Strawberry, Frosted Wild Berry and Peach Cobbler.

"As a brand, we love to challenge conventions and defy expectations, and, with the superstar power of Tajín, we knew we could inspire our fans with an unexpected, ingenious combination." says Heidi Ray, Senior Director of Marketing, Portable Wholesome Snacks. "Tajín shares our dedication to unique flavors, so they were the perfect partner to embrace this 'Crazy Bueno' idea."

This kit is a choose-your-own-culinary-adventure of flavors and there are no rules. For inspiration fans can reference the flavor descriptions and pairing ideas provided in the kit to spice up every bite. Think Lemon Crème Pie Pop-Tarts sprinkled with the mild chili and lime flavor of Clásico Seasoning or drizzle the Fruity Chamoy Hot Sauce on your own personal favorite – maybe Frosted Chocolate Fudge – for a sweet and spicy treat.

"With fall upon us, Pop-Tarts is a warm and new way to experience this universal product," says Javier Leyva, Director of Tajín USA. "Our well-balanced blend of mild chili peppers, sea salt and dehydrated lime and the new Fruity Chamoy Hot Sauce pair perfectly with Pop-Tarts' fruit flavored filling, frosting and flaky crust."

The limited-edition Pop-Tarts X Tajín kit will be available for purchase exclusively through the Pop-Tarts Instagram store (@poptartsus) and kelloggstore.com/pop-tarts-tajin, with limited quantities dropping Tuesday, October 25 through Thursday, October 27 at noon ET for $10.00 while supplies last.

ABOUT TAJÍN

Industrias Tajín is a Mexican-owned company and market leader in both Mexico and the United States in the chili powder category, in addition to being one of the most important brands in the production and commercialization of products derived from chili worldwide. Today, it has a presence in more than 65 countries around the world. Tajin was founded in 1985, surprising consumers with the perfect blend of lime, chili, and sea salt. In 1993, Tajín made its first export to the United States and Tajin International Corporation was established in Houston, TX, from where all commercial activity of the brand in the U.S. is managed. The brand arrived in Central American and European markets in 2006.

ABOUT KELLOGG COMPANY

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2021 were nearly $14.2 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

