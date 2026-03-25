Pop Up Mob Brings OLAPLEX Nº 3 PLUS Science to Life Through "Olaplex Lab" Launch Pop-Up in New York

Science-driven activation in SoHo drew 2,400+ visitors across a VIP launch event and two consumer days to support the debut of Olaplex No. 3 Plus

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pop Up Mob partnered with Olaplex to design and deliver a multi-day experiential pop-up activation at 45 Grand Street in SoHo, New York City, from March 3 through March 8, 2026. Titled The Olaplex Lab, the pop-up experience supported the launch of Olaplex No. 3 Plus, the brand's next-generation complete repair treatment. The space hosted a VIP launch event for 288 press and influencer guests followed by two public consumer days that drew a combined 2,132 visitors, bringing total attendance past 2,400.



The activation was designed to translate Olaplex's science-first positioning into a physical experience. As beauty brands increasingly use experiential environments to demonstrate product performance, the goal of the Olaplex Lab was to allow press, creators, and consumers to interact directly with the brand's bond-building technology.

Olaplex Lab Pop Up Mob

The concept transformed a SoHo storefront into an immersive Olaplex laboratory environment designed to make the brand's repair science tangible and physical. Rather than presenting product claims through traditional marketing materials, the goal was to let visitors see, touch, and experience the repair technology firsthand. Pop Up Mob designed the space around a lab aesthetic using red tile walls, white clinical surfaces, and oversized product replicas as architectural centerpieces. The experience balanced hands-on discovery, product education, and product trial, reflecting Olaplex's emphasis on proving performance through direct interaction.

The build included multiple interactive stations designed to communicate product science through different sensory channels. FitSkin hair scanning stations allowed guests to analyze their own hair damage and receive personalized insights, giving each visitor a reason to engage with the product on an individual level. A before-and-after wall displayed real hair treated with Olaplex No. 3 Plus , letting guests touch and feel the difference in texture. Up-close lens viewing stations provided magnified views of hair repair results. An interactive Pacman-style game taught guests about Olaplex No. 3 Plus in a format designed to hold attention and encourage return visits.

Guests received custom lab glasses upon arrival to reinforce the lab environment throughout their visit. A dedicated photo area featured an oversized Olaplex No. 3 Plus bottle replica as a branded, content moment designed for social sharing.. An O-shaped entryway served as the main architectural threshold into the space, drawing on the brand's visual identity. Guests departed with curated giveaway bags featuring Olaplex products, and the first 150 visitors on each consumer day received a premium gift, which generated morning rushes on both days.

The VIP launch event hosted 288 press, influencer, and industry guests. On the first consumer day, 881 visitors attended, including 3 professional stylists and 8 specialty guests. The second consumer day drew 1,251 visitors, including 11 professional stylists. Traffic increased 42% from the first consumer day to the second, driven in part by brand ambassadors stationed outside the venue and the rollgate being fully lifted on day two to increase street-level visibility.

"Olaplex is a brand built on science, so the pop-up had to do more than look the part," said Ana Corina Pelucarte, CEO and Co-Founder of Pop Up Mob. "Every station was designed to give visitors a way to understand the product through their own experience. The FitSkin scans, the touch-and-feel wall, the magnified lens stations. When someone can see and feel what a treatment does to hair in real time, that's a different kind of education than reading a claim on packaging."

Pop Up Mob led the project from strategic concept development through the final day of operations. The scope included strategy and concept development, touchpoint design, 3D rendering, technical drawings, production and build-out, location sourcing, staffing, inventory management, content capture, merchandise management, F&B programming, entertainment management, and live event operations.

The Olaplex Lab adds to Pop Up Mob's record of over 250 activations and events created for more than 175 brands across 15 industries. Pop Up Mob has designed multiple activations for Olaplex, including a pop-up during New York Fashion Week in February 2025. Other recent projects include a YSL Beauty experiential activation at The Grove in Los Angeles and an ongoing series of pop-up storefronts for ASOS in the United States and the United Kingdom.

About Pop Up Mob

Pop Up Mob is a full-service experiential agency founded in 2014 and headquartered in New York City. The women-owned company specializes in pop-up experiences and operates across the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Middle East. The agency has completed more than 250 activations across more than 10 countries for clients in beauty, fashion, technology, entertainment, food and beverage, and other industries. Pop Up Mob was named among Adweek's Fastest Growing Agencies in 2020 and included on Event Marketer's It List of Top 100 Event Agencies in 2023. Co-founder Ana Corina Pelucarte was recognized as a BizBash Top 50 Event Designer in 2019.

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