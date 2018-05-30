Pop-up Phenomenon HAPPY PLACE Kicks Off Nationwide Tour With Second Stop In Chicago

Visited by more than 100,000 guests during its successful launch in Los Angeles, with notable faces including Adele, Kourtney Kardashian, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Kerry Washington, Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis, Travis Barker, Hilary Duff, JoJo Siwa, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and many more, the highly anticipated HAPPY PLACE Chicago launch will bring smiles to thousands.

Opening Thursday, June 28 and running through Monday, Aug. 6, HAPPY PLACE will give Chicagoans and visitors the opportunity to capture their happy in over a dozen whimsically designed rooms filled with interactive experiences and photo opportunities. Tickets will go on sale Monday, June 4, with a pre-sale beginning Friday, June 1.

Immersed in more than 20,000 square feet of happy vibes and positivity, guests will partake in delightful experiences such as capturing photos in the Super Bloom Room filled with 40,000 golden handmade flowers, standing in the middle of the world's largest indoor confetti dome surrounded by half a million pieces of confetti, jumping from a double rainbow into a pot of happiness, and posing inside HAPPY PLACE's signature rubber ducky bathtub of fun!

The inspiration behind HAPPY PLACE comes from its founder, Jared Paul, who is on a journey to raise his three children surrounded by positivity and joy. At a time when so many unfortunate events are happening around the globe, HAPPY PLACE exists to provide an oasis for people of all ages and backgrounds to come together and embrace moments of happiness in their everyday lives.

"HAPPY PLACE was founded on the simple idea that the world could use a lot more happiness," said Paul. "After witnessing the joy HAPPY PLACE brought people in LA, we knew the experience was something special and have made it our goal to inspire more smiles and laughter. We are thrilled to take the happiness on tour and visit cities around the nation starting with Chicago!"



A city known for its Midwestern charm and diverse cultural offerings, Chicago was the natural choice for the next HAPPY PLACE after its success in Los Angeles.

"Chicago is a hub for innovative, entertaining cultural and artistic attractions," Mayor Rahm Emanuel said. "We look forward to welcoming this one-of-a-kind experience for Chicago residents and visitors."

In partnership with Live Nation Chicago, HAPPY PLACE highlights will include: The Candy Room, dedicated to sweet indulgences, the Ultimate Happy Room, featuring larger-than-life HAPPY letters, and the XO Room, featuring 6-foot-tall X and O letters made of thousands of tiny mirrors and surrounded by a wall of one thousand red lips. Outside of the rooms, guests will experience the HAPPY PLACE lemonade stand, a classic lawn games hang-spot and the specially curated retail store. Those who work up an appetite can also enjoy a colorful culinary menu featuring a variety of delicious and Instagrammable happy-themed items to ensure visitors' taste buds are also smiling!

"Live Nation prides itself on its production of Chicago events during the summer season. We are extremely grateful to be HAPPY PLACE's second city on this unique tour. The ability to bring such an incredible, interactive and special event to the communities here in Chicago is an honor," said Jason Wright, President of Live Nation Chicago. "We welcome Happy Place as one of the city's premier summer highlights this season."

American Express® cardholders can purchase pre-sale tickets starting Friday, June 1, 2018.

General admission tickets, starting at $30, will be on sale to the public Monday, June 4, 2018 at HappyPlace.me/tickets. Visit HappyPlace.me for more information.

Don't miss out on this limited time experience to CAPTURE YOUR HAPPY in Chicago. Follow along on social @WeAreHappyPlace.

HAPPY PLACE is produced by Faculty Productions.

HAPPY PLACE FACTS

Chicago Address:

1004 N. Elston Ave., Chicago, IL 60642

Valet parking available

A 10-minute walk from the Chicago Blue Line CTA stop

Chicago Hours of Operation: June 28 – August 6, 2018

Monday, Wednesday and Thursday: 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Closed on Tuesdays except Happy Place will be open Tuesday, July 3 (11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.) and closed on Wednesday, July 4

For more information on HAPPY PLACE, please visit:

For media inquiries, please contact Samantha Lera, (312) 374-8577, slera@agencyh5.com.

