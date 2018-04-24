Pop-Up Phenomenon Happy Place Scheduled To Open Doors At L.A. Live On Thursday April 26, 2018

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles' most buzzed about pop-up exhibit Happy Place, curated to "capture your happy" will open its doors at its brand new location, L.A. Live's Event Deck on Thursday April 26, 2018 for a limited five week run, through May 27, 2018. Happy Place launched their first location in the Arts District of downtown LA in November 2017 and instantly became a phenomenon, selling out all dates in just a few weeks and garnering national and international press coverage.
People of all ages from all over the world came to take photos of friends and family jumping off a rainbow into a giant pot of 25,000+ smiley face coins, posing and playing inside of the largest indoor confetti dome in the world, and hopping into Happy Place's signature yellow bathtubs filled with rubber duckies. Even celebrities stopped by, visitors include: Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Kerry Washington, Adele, Khloe Kardashian, Olivia Wilde, Travis Barker, Hilary Duff, and Rashida Jones.
After nearly four months of re-imagining, Happy Place will once again open its doors bringing an even bigger, better, and happier experience to patrons. In addition to extended business hours and a bigger home, some new highlights include: twenty four, twenty foot tall fly guys greeting guests as they enter the experience, a 10 ft rubber ducky in the lobby, the "Ultimate Happy Room" - a brand new installation featuring cake pop servings and an all new balloon photo stop, and an expanded menu of instagrammable Happy Place food items, in addition to the instant favorite rainbow grilled cheese, including: rainbow cotton candy, gourmet rainbow popcorn, and a unicorn sundae.
Founder of Happy Place, Jared Paul shares: "I am thrilled to be opening the doors of Happy Place this week. Our team has worked tirelessly over the last few months to find the perfect new home for Happy Place where we can accommodate more visitors and we are so excited for all that L.A. Live's Event Deck has to offer. I can't wait for our guests to see the brand new installations we have added, to make Happy Place even bigger and better than the first time around. My hope, is that we will bring a slice of happiness to L.A. Live over the next five weeks and that everyone will have the chance to come experience Happy Place!"
General admission tickets are on sale now, visit www.happyplace.me/tickets for more information. For media inquiries please email info@persona-pr.com.
