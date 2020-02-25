Pop-Up Shop Grand Opening for Lingerie Industry Disruptor, GIAPENTA

MIAMI, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a disruptor in the lingerie industry, GIAPENTA's intimates for real women are popping up all over the country as the brand's popularity continue to surge – not only in the closets of its loyal customers, but most recently on the Oprah Winfrey Network and Netflix. According to the founder, the grand opening of its very first pop-up shop presents the perfect opportunity to celebrate that success. And, like the garments themselves, the event promises to be memorable indeed.

Ashley Greene of Twilight and Bombshell to host Opening for Lingerie Industry Disruptor, GIAPENTA GIAPENTA Celebration to be held February 27 in Miami's Wynwood Arts District

On Thursday, February 27, from 6-7 p.m., actress Ashley Greene - of Twilight and Bombshell - will host a VIP Party for special guests and the media to celebrate the shop opening. That will be followed by a reservations-only open house for the general public from 7-10 p.m. The events will be held in the heart of Miami's Wynwood Arts District at 2300 NW 2nd Ave. Attendees will be able to shop a limited collection of GIAPENTA's bras, panties, body suits, camis and sleep masks made from temperature-balancing tech fabrics while enjoying champagne and light bites. Because the space is limited, RSVPS are required info@amp-pr.com.

Guests are encouraged to arrive early for a chance for a free gift bag and GIAPENTA bra – reserved for the first 15 guests. Exclusive discounts, free tote with purchase, and other in-store surprises are promised.

"When we launched GIAPENTA last fall, we could never have imagined how quickly it would be embraced by women everywhere. We were also excited to see our lingerie being worn by the likes of Rachel Brosnahan and on OWN's Cherish the Day and Rashida Jones on Netflix's Black Excellence," said Kris Strouthopoulos, founder. "We couldn't be more grateful to Ashley Greene for hosting our VIP Party and we look forward to greeting our amazing customers."

"Before GIAPENTA, the lingerie market was dominated by companies led by men. That fact doesn't sit well with me and it is becoming increasingly clear that it doesn't sit right with our customers," she added. "Women know what women want in their intimates and GIAPENTA created breathable, beautiful, comfortable products for real women by women. Now it's time to celebrate this industry breakthrough!"

For more information on the grand opening events, e-mail info@amp-pr.com.

Media contact:

Alicia Smith

857-995-6468

234781@email4pr.com

SOURCE GIAPENTA