Popai Health Raises $11M to Transform Care Coordination with Voice AI

Patient Conversation Intelligence Converts Healthcare's Largest Patient Engagement Blind Spot into Action and Immediate Interventions

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Popai Health , the Patient Conversation Intelligence company that transforms patient conversations into action, announced today that it has raised $11 million in funding led by Team8, NEA and additional strategic investors. The funding will strengthen Popai's go-to-market efforts, drive faster adoption across health systems, medical groups, health plans, and ACOs, and enable the team to scale with increasing market demand.

Popai revolutionizes care coordination by leveraging Voice AI to eliminate healthcare's largest patient engagement blind spot – the 65% of patient interactions that happen during phone calls. Traditional care coordination systems capture only a fraction of the information exchanged during 15M daily patient calls, limiting visibility into key clinical, operational, and social insights. With Popai, care coordination calls become one of healthcare organizations' most valuable strategic assets, optimizing how care coordination teams operate and deliver patient care.

"After deep evaluation of voice capabilities across our healthcare portfolio, we view Popai's solution as incredibly differentiated, with a use case that extends beyond pure administration in enabling automated workflow actions for healthcare organizations," said Blake Wu, Partner, NEA. "Popai's platform is designed to not only meet the needs of today's risk-bearing healthcare organizations, but also to adapt and grow with them. We believe this makes Popai a strong strategic partner both now and into the future, and we are thrilled to support the company's seed financing and mission to transform care through Voice AI."

Popai's Patient Conversation Intelligence platform, which is already in use by Essen Healthcare and Clover Health among others, captures and analyzes patient phone conversations using healthcare-specific AI trained on medical terminology and clinical context. The platform automatically generates compliant documentation aligned with organizational guidelines, enhancing both quality and efficiency, with proven performance gains of 20% or more, while maintaining healthcare-grade security and full HIPAA compliance.

"At Essen Healthcare, we've always believed that innovation should serve our mission of caring for underserved communities," said Sumir Sahgal, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Essen. "After more than 25 years serving New York City's most vulnerable populations, I've learned that many critical insights often come from the conversations we have with our patients. Popai's conversation intelligence platform aligns perfectly with our 'We Care for That' philosophy, by allowing our care coordinators to even further focus on what they do best: providing compassionate, high-quality care."

Beyond documentation, Popai converts insights into immediate action through real-time workflow triggers that escalate critical issues to physicians, schedule appointments, close care gaps, and address medication adherence problems. At the population level, the platform surfaces risk patterns across thousands of calls, enabling healthcare organizations to shift from reactive to proactive care management.

"Phone conversations are the largest patient engagement channel, yet healthcare executives, accountable for population health outcomes, lack deep visibility into this channel," said Assaf Mischari, Managing Partner at Team8. "Population health management has been limited by what's documented in EHRs, but Popai enables organizations to see risk patterns emerging across millions of daily conversations, transforming patient interactions into their most valuable data assets while eliminating documentation burden. We're thrilled to be on this journey with Popai's founding team."

Eyal Gurion, Popai's CEO and co-founder shares that sentiment, "One of the most sophisticated patient insight tools in healthcare has always been a conversation with a patient. We're finally giving healthcare organizations the ability to capture and act on those conversations at scale with a powerful tool for proactive care. We're not building another data platform but an action platform, and we're incredibly excited about our partnership with Team8 and NEA."

Popai was founded in 2024 by Eyal Gurion, CEO, Michael Latar, Chief Product Officer, and Elad Levy, Chief Technology Officer. For more information about Popai, please visit https://www.popai.health/.

Popai Health is the Patient Conversation Intelligence company that transforms patient conversations into actions through Voice AI. The company helps health systems, medical groups, health plans, and ACOs eliminate their biggest blind spot in population health management by capturing and analyzing the 65% of patient engagement that happens over the phone but remains untapped. Powered by healthcare-trained Voice AI, Popai automatically documents 100% of patient conversations and triggers immediate action through real-time workflows, enabling healthcare organizations to identify and act on rising risk patients before they become costly realities. By converting patient conversations into precision insights while reducing administrative burden, Popai drives better clinical outcomes, improved patient experiences, and enhanced operational efficiencies.

New Enterprise Associates, Inc. (NEA) is a global venture capital firm focused on helping entrepreneurs build transformational businesses across multiple stages, sectors and geographies. Founded in 1977, NEA has more than $28 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2025 and invests in technology and healthcare companies at all stages in a company's lifecycle, from seed stage through IPO.

Team8 is a venture group that builds and backs the most innovative technology companies in the fields of cybersecurity, data, fintech, and digital health. Team8 leverages deep domain expertise, cutting-edge technology, and firsthand company-building experience to partner with entrepreneurs in founding globally successful companies. The Team8 Health foundry partners with entrepreneurs and leverages deep data and tech tools to build category-leading health companies that will improve the quality of care and delivery of services across the healthcare industry.

