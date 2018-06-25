Popbar - Handcrafted Frozen Treats on a Stick - Reinvents the Milkshake

NEW YORK, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Popbar, the maker of all natural, customizable, handcrafted gelato on a stick, is shaking things up this Summer with its latest creation, gelatoShake, an innovative and decadent twist on the classic milkshake. Customers are in for a sweet surprise - this milkshake reinvented is served in a milk-jug style cup with a chocolate dipped waffle cone overflowing with whipped cream!

gelatoShake now available! Milkshake reinvented! Introducing.. gelatoShake!

Made with 100% all natural ingredients, the 16oz treat is now available at all US shops in six delicious flavors including green tea, strawberry, vanilla caramel, coffee, chocolate, and vanilla. As with all things Popbar, each gelatoShake is handcrafted, made to order, bursting with flavor, and a love-at first-sip experience is guaranteed.

Shake off the Summer heat with a cool gelatoShake in Austin, Charlotte, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Orlando, Phoenix, and San Jose. More locations popping up soon and new territories are available for franchising! For more information, email franchising@pop-bar.com.

"cute, trendy", "high quality", "Deliciousness on a stick"…..ZAGAT; "You cannot do much better than the frozen gelato and sorbetto at Popbar"….. THE NEW YORK TIMES; "Not your average ice cream shop…we can go there every day of the week and try something different"…..FOOD NETWORK; "revolutionary advance in dessert science"…..NEW YORK MAGAZINE; "A brilliant concept."…..NBC; "Intensely rich", "Miracles on ice"…..NEW YORK POST; "Rich Pistachio"…..TIME OUT NEW YORK; "The city's tastiest cold sweets"…..NY1; "The combination was surprisingly rich and filling"…..THE VILLAGE VOICE; "Popbar draws the crowds for impossibly beautiful gelato on a stick in a gazillion flavors"….. THE LOS ANGELES TIMES; Top Ten Frozen Dessert Retailer of America"…..DESSERT PROFESSIONAL

