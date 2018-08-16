Popbar - Handcrafted Frozen Treats on a Stick Opens in Concord, California

CONCORD, Calif., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Popbar, the maker of customizable popGelato, popSorbetto, and yogurtPops, founded in New York City in 2010 opened its first location in Concord at The Veranda. An official Grand Opening celebration will be held in the comings weeks to mark the special occasion. Festivities will include complimentary pops for the first 100 customers and the chance to win free Popbar for a year!

Dedicated to serving 'the best' in frozen treats, Popbar serves handcrafted gelato, sorbetto, and yogurt in a new way – on a stick. All pops are made in-house daily with all-natural ingredients. On the menu, you'll find 40+ rotating flavors ranging from classics (Chocolate, Vanilla) to the more unique (Green Tea, Passion Fruit), and even seasonal ones too (Watermelon, Pumpkin Pie). You can enjoy your pop as-is, or customize to your liking. Premium dippings and toppings include dark, milk, and white chocolate, nuts, sprinkles, waffle cone, caramel corn, and more!

All natural, handcrafted, customizable pops! Display case full of customizable pops

At Popbar, a mouthwatering experience awaits everyone, even those looking for vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free, and soy-free options. All popSorbettos are vegan-dairy-gluten-soy-free, and all popGelatos and yogurtPops are gluten-soy free. Other indulgences include Hot Chocolate on a Stick, and Popbar's latest creation, gelatoShake. Available in 6 delicious flavors, the 16oz drink is served in a milk-jug style cup with a chocolate dipped waffle cone overflowing with whipped cream!

All this decadence can be attributed to Italian roots and a love for supremely delicious treats. Blending authenticity, innovation, and high quality ingredients, Popbar became a recipe for success, and the contemporary concept has been changing the way we enjoy our favorite Italian desserts since - on an international scale.

Popbar currently has 18 stores in the US in states like AZ, CA, FL, NC, NY, and TX, and 11 stores internationally in countries like Canada, Panama, and Singapore, but this is just the beginning. There are currently 6 stores under construction in new territories, and many more to come. Popbar Concord, the fourth to open in 2018, is located at The Veranda, a luxury, mixed-use retail center with specialty dinning, gourmet grocery, open air shopping, and more.

"I'm overjoyed to be a part of the Popbar family and am excited to bring the experience of customizable, all natural, low calorie treats to the East Bay," says Sarabjit Bajaj, Popbar franchisee. "I'm thrilled to make this dream a reality here at The Veranda where we will be offering healthy, authentic, delightful treats to shoppers and moviegoers at this very special, new complex."

While Popbar is expanding rapidly, the brand maintains a 'mom and pop' feel at all locations with the help of its hand-selected franchisees. Each store prides itself on Popbar's original values - superior quality, in-house production, outstanding service, authenticity, and family-friendly fun. New stores quickly become classic neighborhood spots, and supplies like fruit and milk are purchased locally.

Popbar is a perfect treat for anyone - baby to adult, and for any occasion - dessert date to midnight snack. With so many flavors and combinations to try, just one visit won't do. You'll definitely want to stop in for a "love at first bite" experience, but if you're a foodie, don't forget to snap a picture of your pop first – that is, if you can wait.

To keep up with everything Popbar, follow the brand on Instagram @popbar and Facebook @popbarUSA, or visit www.pop-bar.com.

Poppin' up soon in:



Elk Grove, CA



Rancho Cucamonga, CA



Sacramento, CA



Atlanta, GA



New Orleans, LA



Charleston, SC



Summerville, SC



Galleria Mall, Houston, TX



Victory Park, TX

New territories are available for franchising.

