Popbar - Handcrafted Frozen Treats on a Stick Opens in Richardson, Texas

RICHARDSON, Texas, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Popbar, the maker of customizable popGelato, popSorbetto, and yogurtPops, founded in New York City in 2010 opened its first location in Richardson, Texas. Dedicated to serving 'the best' in frozen treats, Popbar serves handcrafted gelato, sorbetto, and yogurt in a new way – on a stick. All pops are made in-house daily with all natural ingredients.

All natural, handcrafted, customizable gelato on a stick! Display case full of customizable pops

On the menu, you'll find 40+ rotating flavors ranging from classics (Chocolate, Vanilla) to the more unique (Green Tea, Passion Fruit), and even seasonal ones too (Watermelon, Pumpkin Pie). You can enjoy your pop as-is, or customize to your liking. Premium dippings and toppings include dark, milk, and white chocolate, nuts, sprinkles, waffle cone, caramel corn, and more!

At Popbar, a mouthwatering experience awaits everyone, even those looking for vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free, and soy-free options. All popSorbettos are vegan-dairy-gluten-soy-free, and all popGelatos and yogurtPops are gluten-soy free. Other indulgences include Hot Chocolate on a Stick, Frozen Hot Chocolate, the Double Shake (Popbar's take on a milkshake, made with any two pops), and the newest addition to the menu, popWich, a gelato sandwich on a stick!

All this decadence can be attributed to Italian roots and a love for supremely delicious treats. Blending authenticity, innovation, and high quality ingredients, Popbar became a recipe for success, and the contemporary concept has been changing the way we enjoy our favorite Italian desserts since - on an international scale.

Popbar currently has 17 stores in the US in states like AZ, CA, FL, NC, NY, and TX, and 11 stores internationally in countries like Canada, Panama, Singapore and Russia, but this is just the beginning. There are currently 4 stores under construction in new territories, and many more to come. Popbar Richardson is the third to open this year.

"It's an exciting day! We're officially open and I couldn't be more thrilled," says Raymond Nguyen, Popbar Richardson franchisee. "Our pops are so incredibly delicious and all natural too. My personal favorite is hazelnut popGelato with white chocolate, and crushed waffle cone, but what makes us special is the option to customize your own!"

While Popbar is expanding rapidly, the brand maintains a 'mom and pop' feel at all locations with the help of its hand-selected franchisees. Each store prides itself on Popbar's original values - superior quality, in-house production, outstanding service, authenticity, and family-friendly fun. New stores quickly become classic neighborhood spots, and supplies like fruit and milk are purchased locally.

Popbar is a perfect treat for anyone - baby to adult, and for any occasion - dessert date to post-game celebratory treat to midnight snack. With so many flavors and combinations to try, just one visit won't do. You'll definitely want to stop in for a "love at first bite" experience, but if you're a foodie, don't forget to snap a picture of your pop first – that is, if you can wait.

To keep up with everything Popbar, follow the brand on Instagram @popbar and Facebook @popbarUSA, or visit www.pop-bar.com.

Poppin' up soon in:

Concord, CA

Elk Grove, CA

Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Sacramento, CA

Atlanta, GA

New Orleans, LA

Charleston, SC

Summerville, SC

Galleria Mall, Houston, TX

Victory Park, TX

New territories are available for franchising. Email franchising@pop-bar.com.

