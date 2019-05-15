PopBase Launches Pilot With Influencers: Snarled, WillBits and Larry Bundy Jr.

LOS ANGELES, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- L.A.-based startup PopBase is launching its second pilot with three members of its exclusive creator program: multi-platform video network Snarled, veteran YouTuber Larry Bundy Jr. and game streaming/animation YouTuber WillBits. The creators posted an open call for 100 fans to preview the app, which resulted in a waitlist of thousands in a week. During the two-week PopBase pilot, fans of the creators can access personalized creator fan clubs, and interact with unique content, exclusive to the platform. Players also have a chance of winning prizes by competing in challenges designed by the influencers using PopBase's unique toolset.

PopBase is a digital distribution platform that allows creators to engage with their fans anytime, anywhere through applied game mechanics in an interactive, personalized fan club. Through a turnkey web portal, personality brands like social media influencers can create and control and gamify their own environment on the PopBase social gaming app with no budget or engineering needs. PopBase is also one of the only interactive solutions for creators that do not require its users to be live in order to monetize.

PopBase has recently opened its 2019 creator program, with 30 seats available for selected applicants who are reviewed and vetted by the company for the chance to join the growing creator community after its launch in summer 2019. PopBase is targeting micro-macro influencers with a 10,000-1,500,000 following on social media, who want to become active, contributing members of the gamified platform, which allows creators to monetize on the lucrative mobile gaming revenue stream. PopBase's list of creators already includes influencers like Snarled, Larry Bundy Jr., Oshikorosu, Doctor Wolfula, MarzGurl, LazyPillow, WillBits and more.

In addition to its expanding roster of creators, PopBase has partnered up with brands such as Loot Crate and Jumper Threads who are giving away real-life rewards to winners of the platform's built-in bi-weekly competitions. PopBase is also a Skillshare, Microsoft, Design Pickle and Disney Store affiliate partner and formed licensing deals to offer branded, licensed in-app purchases that act as an additional community-wide monetization stream for interactive ads in PopBase's gamified search engine: PopCity.

Part of The Brandery/gener8tor accelerator's Batch 9, PopBase raised a pre-seed round of $720,000 from investors earlier this year including L.A.-based immersive production agency BaronVR, the Cincinnati-based Queen City Angels and more. The company has just opened its 1.5 million seed round in order to leverage its momentum and aggressively scale the platform and tools.

http://www.Pop-Base.com

Based in Burbank, California, PopBase was founded in 2017 by a team of experienced entrepreneurs with more than 60 years of combined industry experience building product for Apple, Google, Sony and Cartoon Network to name a few. Working towards the goal of disrupting the future of entertainment, PopBase is a part of The Brandery and gener8or's 9th batch, a TechCrunch Disrupt Battlefield alumni and a part of the WXRFund's 2nd cohort.

