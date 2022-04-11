POPcodes CEO to Host Panel with Ingenico and Aurora at ETA TRANSACT 2022

Experts from the payments industry come together to discuss integral elements for both B2B and B2C growth, retention, and profitability at the point of purchase.

LAS VEGAS, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- POPcodes, Inc. (POPcodes), a provider of value-added platforms and software for payment providers, is proud to host a panel at this years' ETA TRANSACT with experts from Ingenico, a Worldline brand (Ingenico) and Aurora Payment Solutions (Aurora). The panel, on the Growth & Sales Stage, will showcase 5 simple and highly effective ways payment providers and their merchants can cultivate growth, retention, and profitability by utilizing smart payment devices at the point of purchase.

POPcodes' CEO Gregg Aamoth brings expertise from 7 years of delivering award-winning solutions to North America's largest acquirer and over 20 years of retail experience, including VP of Customer and Marketing Systems at Macy's. Ingenico's Head of GTM Strategy and Professional Services, North America, Mark Bunney, will share the solution provider's perspective on maximizing the value of the latest smart payment terminals and enabling a seamless, interactive commerce experience. Aurora's SVP, Integrated Partnerships, Patrick Ward, rounds out the panel with over 15 years of ISO and ISV channel development, and an acute understanding of merchant success and retention.

"I'm thrilled with the opportunity to engage ETA TRANSACT's audience of payment executives and thought leaders, and excited to discuss proven ways to better utilize the smart, contactless, and mobile payment technology that most acquirers and ISOs already provide to the millions of brick-and-mortar merchants they serve." says Gregg Aamoth, "We often see an 'ah-ha!' moment when we show what's possible on these powerful and secure, internet-connected devices."

The session will highlight the KPIs and best practices providers can use themselves to grow, retain, and increase profitability from their card-present merchants.

Find information on the panel discussion "5 Simple Steps to Growth, Retention, and Profitability at the POP" Wednesday 5 April 13, 1:55pm at ETA TRANSACT.

About POPcodes

POPcodes transforms smart payment terminals, with a white-labeled app, to provide innovative solutions for payment providers and their merchants. Using the payment terminal as an exclusive media channel, acquirers leverage an owned platform for ideal merchant communications – from onboarding, training, and support to VAS sales and referrals.

